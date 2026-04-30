Wordle Answer Today (April 30): Puzzle #1776 Left You Bamboozled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle daily puzzle featured a five-letter word on April 30.

Hints included starting with 'C', ending with 'K', one vowel.

The solution to the April 30 puzzle was 'CROCK'.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Thursday, April 30, with another fun and slightly tricky puzzle. This five-letter game is now a daily habit for many people around the world. Some try to solve it in fewer guesses, while others just want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle had a simple feel, but the hints made players think twice. If you are still unsure about the answer, don’t worry, we’ve got it along with the meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like an easy game, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, you can remove wrong options and move closer to the correct answer. This is what makes Wordle fun and exciting every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 30 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

Not quite a pot, but close.

The word begins with C.

It ends with K.

The word has 1 vowel.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “rocky” as a starter reveals five yellow letters.

These hints helped many players find the answer without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (April 30)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: CROCK.

A “crock” is a thick pot made from clay. People have used it for many years to store or cook things. It is strong and long-lasting, which makes it very useful in daily life.

Well done if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a new puzzle and another chance to win.