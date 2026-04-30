The Wordle answer for April 30 is CROCK. It is a five-letter word with a simple feel but some tricky hints.
(Source: Poll of Polls)
Wordle Answer Today (April 30): Puzzle #1776 Left You Bamboozled? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle answer for April 30 is here. Check out the clues, hints, and meaning of today’s puzzle in simple and easy words.
- Wordle daily puzzle featured a five-letter word on April 30.
- Hints included starting with 'C', ending with 'K', one vowel.
- The solution to the April 30 puzzle was 'CROCK'.
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Thursday, April 30, with another fun and slightly tricky puzzle. This five-letter game is now a daily habit for many people around the world. Some try to solve it in fewer guesses, while others just want to protect their winning streak.
Today’s puzzle had a simple feel, but the hints made players think twice. If you are still unsure about the answer, don’t worry, we’ve got it along with the meaning below.
How To Play Wordle
Wordle may look like an easy game, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:
- Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
- Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.
- Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.
By using these clues carefully, you can remove wrong options and move closer to the correct answer. This is what makes Wordle fun and exciting every day.
Hints That Helped Crack The April 30 Puzzle
Here are the clues that helped players today:
- Not quite a pot, but close.
- The word begins with C.
- It ends with K.
- The word has 1 vowel.
- There are 4 unique letters in the word.
- Using “rocky” as a starter reveals five yellow letters.
These hints helped many players find the answer without making it too easy.
Wordle Answer Today (April 30)
The answer to today’s Wordle is: CROCK.
A “crock” is a thick pot made from clay. People have used it for many years to store or cook things. It is strong and long-lasting, which makes it very useful in daily life.
Well done if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a new puzzle and another chance to win.
Before You Go
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Wordle answer for April 30?
How do the colored tiles in Wordle work?
Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow tiles indicate the letter is correct but in the wrong spot. Grey tiles show the letter is not in the word at all.
What are some hints for the April 30 Wordle puzzle?
The word for April 30 starts with C, ends with K, has only one vowel, and four unique letters. It's also described as not quite a pot but close.
What does the word 'crock' mean?
A 'crock' is a thick pot made from clay, traditionally used for storing or cooking. It's known for being strong and long-lasting.