Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (April 30): Puzzle #1776 Left You Bamboozled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (April 30): Puzzle #1776 Left You Bamboozled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for April 30 is here. Check out the clues, hints, and meaning of today’s puzzle in simple and easy words.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wordle daily puzzle featured a five-letter word on April 30.
  • Hints included starting with 'C', ending with 'K', one vowel.
  • The solution to the April 30 puzzle was 'CROCK'.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Thursday, April 30, with another fun and slightly tricky puzzle. This five-letter game is now a daily habit for many people around the world. Some try to solve it in fewer guesses, while others just want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle had a simple feel, but the hints made players think twice. If you are still unsure about the answer, don’t worry, we’ve got it along with the meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like an easy game, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, you can remove wrong options and move closer to the correct answer. This is what makes Wordle fun and exciting every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 30 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

  • Not quite a pot, but close.
  • The word begins with C.
  • It ends with K.
  • The word has 1 vowel.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “rocky” as a starter reveals five yellow letters.

These hints helped many players find the answer without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (April 30)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: CROCK.

A “crock” is a thick pot made from clay. People have used it for many years to store or cook things. It is strong and long-lasting, which makes it very useful in daily life.

Well done if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a new puzzle and another chance to win.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for April 30?

The Wordle answer for April 30 is CROCK. It is a five-letter word with a simple feel but some tricky hints.

How do the colored tiles in Wordle work?

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow tiles indicate the letter is correct but in the wrong spot. Grey tiles show the letter is not in the word at all.

What are some hints for the April 30 Wordle puzzle?

The word for April 30 starts with C, ends with K, has only one vowel, and four unique letters. It's also described as not quite a pot but close.

What does the word 'crock' mean?

A 'crock' is a thick pot made from clay, traditionally used for storing or cooking. It's known for being strong and long-lasting.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Apr 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (April 30): Puzzle #1776 Left You Bamboozled? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (April 30): Puzzle #1776 Left You Bamboozled? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (April 29): Puzzle #1052 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (April 29): Puzzle #1052 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (April 29): Puzzle #1775 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (April 29): Puzzle #1775 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (April 28): Puzzle #1051 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (April 28): Puzzle #1051 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit
Election Update: Allegations vs Denial as Bengal Poll Tension Escalates
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack Near Kalighat, Urges EC Action
Flash: Heated Political Atmosphere in South 24 Parganas During Voting
LATEST BREAKING: TMC-BJP Clash Erupts in Kalighat as Suvendu Adhikari Faces Protest Crowd
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget