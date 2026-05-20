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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (May 20): Puzzle #1796 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (May 20): Puzzle #1796 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for May 20 is here. Check today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and protect your winning streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 May 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wordle players faced a challenging May 20 puzzle.
  • The word related to damage, starting with W, ending K.
  • The answer to the Wordle puzzle was 'wreck'.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players got another exciting challenge this Wednesday, May 20, as the popular five-letter word game returned with a tricky puzzle. Every day, millions of players try to guess the hidden word in just six chances. Some solve it quickly, while others enjoy the challenge of slowly figuring it out, clue by clue.

Today’s Wordle was connected to something badly damaged or destroyed. The hints gave players a good idea, but many still had to think carefully before finding the answer. If you’re still stuck, don’t worry, we’ve got the full solution and meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to understand but can sometimes be very tricky. Players must guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries. After every guess, the tiles change colour and give clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

Using these hints wisely helps players remove wrong guesses and move closer to the answer. That simple but smart gameplay is what makes Wordle so addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 20 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players solve today’s Wordle:

  • Thoroughly destroyed.
  • The word begins with W.
  • It ends with K.
  • The word contains 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “cower” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These clues pointed players in the right direction without making the answer too obvious.

Wordle Answer Today (May 20)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: WRECK.

The word “wreck” is used for something that has been badly damaged or completely destroyed. For example, a car after a major accident can be called a wreck. It can also describe destroyed buildings, ships, or even a messy situation.

Congrats if you guessed today’s word correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another fresh puzzle and another chance to keep your streak alive.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Wordle answer for May 20?

The Wordle answer for May 20 was WRECK. This word describes something badly damaged or completely destroyed.

How do you play Wordle?

You guess a five-letter word in six tries. Tiles change color to give clues: green for correct letter/position, yellow for correct letter/wrong position, and grey for incorrect letters.

What were the hints for the May 20 Wordle puzzle?

The hints included that the word meant 'thoroughly destroyed,' started with 'W,' ended with 'K,' had one vowel, and all letters were unique.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
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Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
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