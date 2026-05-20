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HomeNews'STOP NOW! ': TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh Denies Property Link With Abhishek Banerjee

'STOP NOW! ': TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh Denies Property Link With Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh denied claims linking her to a Kolkata property with Abhishek Banerjee and condemned an alleged death threat.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 May 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh denies joint property ownership with Abhishek Banerjee.
  • Ghosh calls allegations fake news, citing public asset declarations.
  • She also reported receiving a death threat from a BJP leader.
  • Ghosh tagged PM Modi and Amit Shah seeking action on threats.

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh on Wednesday strongly rejected social media claims alleging that she jointly owns a Kolkata property with Abhishek Banerjee, calling the allegations baseless and warning of legal action against those spreading the information online. The Trinamool Congress MP and youth wing president addressed the issue through a post on X, where she described the circulating claims as “fake news” and insisted that all her assets had already been publicly declared in her election affidavit.

Saayoni Ghosh Rejects Property Ownership Claims

The controversy emerged after online forwards alleged that Ghosh and Abhishek Banerjee jointly owned a property located at Seven Tanks Road in Kolkata.

Responding to the allegations, Ghosh wrote: “Just saw a few forwards that one Abhishek Banerjee & Sayani Ghosh jointly own a property namely 19 D Seven Tanks Road, Kolkata 700030 with no mobile number as a contact. I can’t say who it is but it’s definitely not the Sayani Ghosh who started from a humble background with no windfall profits made from politics till date. People simply blessed me & I am grateful.”

She further urged people to verify official records before sharing accusations online.

“For those trying to defame me without any evidence – STOP NOW!” she added.

The TMC leader also signaled that she would not be intimidated by political attacks or online campaigns targeting her reputation.

She said: “This ‘Ghosh’ won’t be bullied. P.S: I belong to the land of Kobiguru; ‘Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high.’”

ALSO READ: ‘No Drug Evidence Found’: Bhopal Police Reject Claims In Twisha Sharma Death Case

Death Threat Allegation Intensifies Political Row

The clarification came shortly after Ghosh alleged that she had received an “open death threat” from a BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh.

Videos circulating on social media allegedly showed Pradeep Dixit announcing a Rs 1 crore reward for anyone who would “behead” the TMC MP.

According to reports, Dixit later spoke to a web channel and did not deny making the controversial statement.

ALSO READ: Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ Hours After Tehran Threatens ‘New Tools And Methods’

Ghosh Tags PM Modi, Amit Shah Seeking Action

Reacting to the alleged threat, Saayoni Ghosh tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on X, demanding immediate intervention.

The incident has renewed debate around the hostile political climate faced by women leaders in India, particularly on social media and during heated political confrontations.

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations were made against Saayoni Ghosh regarding property ownership?

Social media forwards alleged that Saayoni Ghosh jointly owned a property in Kolkata with Abhishek Banerjee. The property was identified as 19 D Seven Tanks Road, Kolkata 700030.

How did Saayoni Ghosh respond to the property ownership allegations?

Saayoni Ghosh strongly rejected the allegations, calling them 'fake news' and baseless. She stated that she started from a humble background and has made no windfall profits from politics.

Did Saayoni Ghosh take any action regarding the property allegations?

Yes, she warned of legal action against those spreading the fake information online. She also urged people to verify official records before sharing accusations.

What other controversy did Saayoni Ghosh recently address?

Saayoni Ghosh recently alleged that she received an 'open death threat' from a BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh, who reportedly announced a reward for her beheading.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Politics TMC BJP Saayoni Ghosh .TMC
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