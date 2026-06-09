Wordle Answer Today (June 9): Stuck At Puzzle 1816? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Today's Wordle puzzle on June 9 presented a challenge.

Clues indicated a boat landing place, beginning with W.

The solution was WHARF, a structure for docking vessels.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Tuesday, June 9, with another interesting puzzle that put their guessing skills to the test. The popular five-letter word game continues to attract millions of players every day, offering a fresh challenge that is both fun and rewarding.

Some players enjoy solving the puzzle in as few attempts as possible, while others focus on keeping their winning streak alive. Today's puzzle had a slightly tricky answer, and the clues pointed players toward something often found near water.

If you're still searching for the answer, don't worry, we've got all the details below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a simple word-guessing game where players have six chances to find a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game provides clues through coloured tiles:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct position.

Yellow tiles: correct letter in the wrong position.

Grey tiles: the letter is not part of the word.

Using these clues wisely helps players narrow down their options and discover the answer before running out of attempts.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 9 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players toward today's solution:

A safe place for boats to land.

The word begins with W.

It ends with F.

The word contains 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using "frame" as a starting word reveals three yellow letters.

These hints gave players enough direction without making the puzzle too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (June 9)

The answer to today's Wordle is: WHARF.

A "wharf" is a fixed structure built along the edge of a body of water where boats and ships can stop safely. People use a wharf to load or unload cargo, and passengers can get on or off boats there. Wharves are commonly found in ports, harbours, and waterfront areas.

Congratulations if you guessed the word correctly! If not, there's always another Wordle puzzle waiting tomorrow.