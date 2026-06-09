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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (June 9): Stuck At Puzzle 1816? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (June 9): Stuck At Puzzle 1816? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for June 9 is here. Check today's hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your streak going.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Today's Wordle puzzle on June 9 presented a challenge.
  • Clues indicated a boat landing place, beginning with W.
  • The solution was WHARF, a structure for docking vessels.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Tuesday, June 9, with another interesting puzzle that put their guessing skills to the test. The popular five-letter word game continues to attract millions of players every day, offering a fresh challenge that is both fun and rewarding.

Some players enjoy solving the puzzle in as few attempts as possible, while others focus on keeping their winning streak alive. Today's puzzle had a slightly tricky answer, and the clues pointed players toward something often found near water.

If you're still searching for the answer, don't worry, we've got all the details below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a simple word-guessing game where players have six chances to find a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game provides clues through coloured tiles:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct position.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter in the wrong position.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not part of the word.

Using these clues wisely helps players narrow down their options and discover the answer before running out of attempts.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 9 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players toward today's solution:

  • A safe place for boats to land.
  • The word begins with W.
  • It ends with F.
  • The word contains 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using "frame" as a starting word reveals three yellow letters.

These hints gave players enough direction without making the puzzle too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (June 9)

The answer to today's Wordle is: WHARF.

A "wharf" is a fixed structure built along the edge of a body of water where boats and ships can stop safely. People use a wharf to load or unload cargo, and passengers can get on or off boats there. Wharves are commonly found in ports, harbours, and waterfront areas.

Congratulations if you guessed the word correctly! If not, there's always another Wordle puzzle waiting tomorrow.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do you play Wordle?

Wordle is a simple word-guessing game where players have six chances to find a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, colored tiles provide clues to help narrow down options.

What was the Wordle answer for June 9?

The answer to the Wordle puzzle on June 9 was WHARF. A wharf is a fixed structure along a body of water where boats can safely stop.

What hints were available for the June 9 Wordle puzzle?

The clues included that the word begins with 'W', ends with 'F', and contains one vowel. It was also described as a safe place for boats to land.

What do the colored tiles in Wordle signify?

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow tiles show a correct letter in the wrong position, while grey tiles indicate the letter is not in the word.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
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