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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (June 2): Puzzle 1809 Too Hard For You? Here Are The Clues & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (June 2): Puzzle 1809 Too Hard For You? Here Are The Clues & Solution

Wordle answer for June 2 is here. Check today's clues, hints, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak going.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Today's Wordle puzzle presented a tricky word challenge.
  • The five-letter word begins with B, ends with S.
  • The correct answer for June 2 is BASIS.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Tuesday, June 2, with another interesting puzzle that put their word skills to the test. The popular five-letter word game continues to attract millions of players every day, offering a fresh challenge with every new puzzle. While some enjoy the thrill of solving it as quickly as possible, others are focused on protecting their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was a little tricky, with clues pointing toward a word often used when talking about ideas, arguments, and foundations. If you're still searching for the answer, don't worry, we've got all the details below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to learn but can be surprisingly challenging. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to provide clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these clues carefully helps players narrow down their options and find the answer before they run out of guesses. This simple format is one of the biggest reasons why Wordle remains so popular.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 2 Puzzle

Here are the clues that players received for today's Wordle:

  • Underlying reason.
  • The word begins with B.
  • It ends with S.
  • The word contains 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using "issue" as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints gave players enough information to work toward the answer without giving it away too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (June 2)

The answer to today's Wordle is: BASIS.

The word "basis" refers to the main reason, foundation, or starting point for something. It is the idea or fact that supports something else. For example, the basis of an argument is the main point that started the discussion. The basis of a plan is the foundation on which the plan is built.

Well done if you guessed today's word correctly! If not, don't worry, a brand-new puzzle will be waiting tomorrow, giving you another chance to keep your streak going.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for June 2?

The Wordle answer for June 2 is BASIS. It refers to the main reason or foundation for something.

How do the colored tiles work in Wordle?

Green tiles mean a correct letter in the correct spot. Yellow tiles mean a correct letter in the wrong spot, and grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word.

What were the hints for the June 2 Wordle puzzle?

The hints for the June 2 puzzle included that the word means 'underlying reason,' starts with B, ends with S, and has 4 unique letters.

What does the word BASIS mean?

BASIS means the main reason, foundation, or starting point for something. It is the idea or fact that supports something else.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
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Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
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