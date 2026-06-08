Wordle Answer Today (June 8): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1815? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Today's Wordle puzzle, June 8, had crime connection.

Gameplay with colored tiles and specific hints guided players.

June 8's Wordle answer: MAFIA, denoting organized crime.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Monday, June 8, with another interesting puzzle that got people thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every day with clues that can be simple, tricky, or somewhere in between. While some players aim to solve the puzzle in just a few tries, others are focused on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle had a crime-related connection, which made it a little more challenging for some players. If you're still looking for the answer, don't worry, we've got the solution and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to learn but can be difficult to master. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game provides clues through coloured tiles:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these clues wisely helps players remove wrong options and move closer to the correct answer. That's what makes Wordle so fun and addictive for millions of people.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 8 Puzzle

Here are the clues that players received for today's challenge:

You don't want to get on their bad side.

The word begins with M.

It ends with A.

The word contains 3 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using "amigo" as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These clues gave players enough information to narrow down the possibilities without making the answer obvious.

Wordle Answer Today (June 8)

The answer to today's Wordle is: MAFIA.

A "mafia" is a group involved in organised crime. These groups are known for carrying out illegal activities through a structured network. The term is often used in movies, books, and news stories to describe powerful criminal organisations.

Congratulations if you guessed the word correctly! If not, don't worry, a new Wordle puzzle will be waiting for you tomorrow.