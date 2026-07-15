EXCLUSIVE | 'India Has The Talent. Now We're Building The Pathway': JioBLAST CEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's esports talent needs clearer professional pathways, says CEO.

India's audience, creators attract global gaming industry interest.

Initiatives make esports careers accessible beyond major cities.

India's gaming industry has grown rapidly over the past decade, attracting global publishers, esports organisations, creators and brands eager to tap into one of the world's fastest-growing digital audiences. However, despite the scale of the market, Indian players have struggled to establish a consistent presence at the highest levels of international esports competition.

Speaking exclusively to ABP Live English, Charlie Cowdrey, Chief Executive Officer of JioBLAST, said the country already has the talent required to compete with the best in the world.

'The Bigger Challenge Has Been The Pathway'

Asked why India has not produced enough globally competitive esports champions despite having one of the world's largest gaming populations, Cowdrey dismissed the idea that talent is the problem.

"I don't believe it's a talent problem at all. India has over 500 million gamers, making it one of the largest gaming communities in the world. The bigger challenge has been the pathway between being a talented gamer and becoming a world-class professional."

According to Cowdrey, traditional sports benefit from established systems that help identify and nurture talent. Esports in India is still in the process of building those foundations.

"In traditional sports, you have academies, structured leagues, coaching, scouting systems and clear progression. Esports in India is still building those foundations. We've made tremendous progress in infrastructure, but areas like coaching, performance analytics, talent development and sustained international exposure are still evolving."

He added that creating champions requires long-term ecosystem development rather than isolated events.

"Building champions isn't about one tournament - it's about building an ecosystem. Publishers, teams, tournament organisers, governments and brands all have a role to play."

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India Rising Is About More Than Just A Tournament

That philosophy sits at the heart of India Rising: Road to EWC, a recently launched initiative by JioBLAST and the Esports Foundation that aims to create direct qualification opportunities for Indian players to compete at the Esports World Cup 2026.

The platform includes Chess as an official qualification pathway to the Esports World Cup, competitive tournaments in VALORANT and MOBA Legends: 5v5, participation from major esports organisations such as S8UL and GodLike, and a live LAN finale in Mumbai.

Cowdrey stressed that India Rising is designed to address a larger structural challenge within Indian esports.

"India Rising was never intended to be just another tournament. It's a platform designed to bring together competitive gaming, creators, fans, publishers, brands and the wider gaming community under one roof."

He argued that India's esports ecosystem has often been fragmented, with different communities operating independently of one another.

"One of India's biggest challenges has been fragmentation. Different games and communities often operate independently. We wanted to create a platform where the entire ecosystem comes together while also connecting Indian players to one of the biggest global stages through our partnership with the Esports Foundation."

Why Global Esports Companies Are Looking At India

As global gaming companies increasingly focus on India, the conversation has expanded beyond player numbers alone.

Cowdrey believes international publishers now view India as a unique combination of audience scale, creator influence and future growth potential.

"Increasingly, they see all of those things. India has over 500 million gamers, and nearly 65% of the population is under the age of 35, making it one of the world's youngest digital audiences."

But the attraction goes beyond demographics.

"What makes India especially exciting today isn't just audience size, it's cultural influence. Indian creators are driving gaming conversations across platforms, local communities are growing rapidly, and fans want experiences designed specifically for India rather than global templates."

According to him, India is evolving into an opportunity spanning content, technology, live events, creators and digital entertainment.

"As our tournament ecosystem, infrastructure and monetisation continue to mature, India has the potential to become one of the industry's most important long-term growth markets."

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Why Brands Are Suddenly Interested In Gaming

The growth of gaming communities has also attracted brands that traditionally had little connection to esports or gaming culture. Cowdrey said gaming offers something many traditional media channels struggle to replicate.

"Gaming is one of the few places where entertainment, community and participation all happen at the same time."

Unlike passive audiences, gaming communities actively shape the experiences they engage with. "Fans don't just consume content, they interact with it, create it, compete in it and build communities around it."

This level of engagement is becoming increasingly attractive for companies looking to connect with younger consumers. "For many companies, gaming is no longer simply another marketing channel, it's one of the most effective ways to build long-term relevance with Gen Z and younger audiences."

A New Opportunity For Players Beyond Metro Cities

Cowdrey believes the biggest impact of initiatives such as India Rising could be felt far beyond India's largest cities.

He said aspiring esports athletes from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities now have greater visibility into what a professional pathway could look like.

"The biggest change is that the pathway becomes visible and accessible." He pointed out that technology is helping reduce geographical barriers that once limited opportunities for talented players.

"Online tournaments, creator communities and structured national competitions mean talented players can emerge from anywhere in the country."

Importantly, Cowdrey argued that gaming's future extends beyond professional competition. "The gaming industry also creates opportunities in coaching, broadcasting, production, content creation, event management and many other careers."

For JioBLAST, the long-term objective is straightforward.

"Our goal is simple: where you're born shouldn't determine how far your talent can take you. That's the ecosystem we're building alongside our partners and through our collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra."

As India continues to cement its position as one of the world's largest gaming markets, the next challenge may not be attracting players or audiences. It may be creating the systems capable of turning that scale into sustained global success. According to Cowdrey, that journey starts by solving the pathway problem.