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English NewsGamingAssassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Codes: How To Grab Free Animus Keys, Pets, Exclusive Rewards

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Codes: How To Grab Free Animus Keys, Pets, Exclusive Rewards

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced players can unlock free pets, sails, weapons and Animus Keys through active codes, Twitch Drops and limited-time promotions.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Specific codes provide Animus Keys, sails, or a monkey pet.
  • Promotional events like Twitch, Red Bull offer exclusive items.
  • Codes are redeemable in-game or via Ubisoft Connect platforms.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Redeem Codes: Players diving into Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced are actively hunting for redeemable codes that unlock a range of free in-game rewards. From exclusive ship cosmetics to valuable Animus Keys that can be used to obtain new weapons, these codes offer a quick way to enhance the pirate adventure without spending extra money.

Several rewards are currently available through redemption codes and promotional events, though some may only remain active for a limited period.

Active Black Flag Resynced Codes and Rewards

According to GamesRadar, players can currently redeem the following Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced codes:

  • ACBF-PHGN-SYBJ-RTRF: 1,500 Animus Keys and Crimson Storm Sails
  • ASC-BFR-PMK-000: Shipmate Monkey Pet

While Ubisoft has not announced a fixed expiration date for either code, producer Justin Ng previously stated that the first code "will remain available for a limited redemption period". Players are therefore advised to claim the rewards as soon as possible.

Animus Keys are particularly valuable as they contribute toward unlocking one of the newly introduced swords available for protagonist Edward Kenway.

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Additional Rewards Available Through Twitch & Red Bull Promotions

Further reported by GamesRadar, beyond standard redemption codes, players can also earn exclusive rewards through special promotional campaigns.

Current promotional rewards include:

  • Watch Twitch streams for 2 hours: Rustborne Swords (available until August 2)
  • Watch Twitch streams for 4 hours: Cheetah Claw Cat Pet (available until August 2)
  • Complete the Red Bull Quiz: Wings of the Tempest Sails (available until September 30)

The Twitch rewards are part of the game's Drops campaign. Viewing time is cumulative, meaning players do not need to watch the required hours in a single session. Eligible streams can be watched over multiple viewing periods to unlock the rewards.

For the Red Bull promotion, participants need to locate the “Spin” button on the campaign page and begin a short quiz. There are six questions in total, and only one correct answer is required. After completing the quiz, users must submit their name and email address to receive a unique redemption code.

Some players have reported receiving a notification indicating the reward may not yet be available after entering the code. In such cases, Red Bull has indicated that a follow-up email will be sent once the item becomes accessible in-game.

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How to Redeem Black Flag Resynced Codes

The simplest way to activate rewards is through the game itself. Players can open the pause menu, select the Store option displayed in the top-right corner, and then choose the Redeem Code option located at the bottom-left of the screen.

However, some console users have reported issues with in-game code activation. As an alternative, players can redeem codes through Ubisoft Connect by opening the app, selecting their profile icon and accessing the Key Activation section. Codes can also be redeemed through Ubisoft’s official code redemption portal.

A Ubisoft Connect account is required for both of these methods. Players who do not already have an account will need to create one before activating their rewards.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced redeem codes for?

Redeem codes unlock free in-game rewards such as exclusive ship cosmetics and valuable Animus Keys. They offer a quick way to enhance your pirate adventure without spending extra money.

What are the currently active redeem codes and their rewards?

You can redeem 'ACBF-PHGN-SYBJ-RTRF' for 1,500 Animus Keys and Crimson Storm Sails. The code 'ASC-BFR-PMK-000' grants a Shipmate Monkey Pet.

How can I earn additional rewards beyond standard codes?

You can get exclusive rewards by watching Twitch streams for 2-4 hours or by completing a short Red Bull quiz. These campaigns offer items like Rustborne Swords or Wings of the Tempest Sails.

How do I redeem codes in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced?

Redeem codes in-game via the pause menu, through the Ubisoft Connect app's Key Activation section, or on Ubisoft's official redemption portal. A Ubisoft Connect account is needed for the app/portal methods.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assassins Creed GAming News TEchnology News Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced
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