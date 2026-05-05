How Many GTA 6 Copies Can You Get At The Price Of iPhone 18 Pro

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 to launch in November 2024, priced around $70-$80.

iPhone 18 Pro expected in September 2026, price unchanged.

One iPhone 18 Pro could buy approximately 17 copies of GTA 6.

GTA 6 Leaks: Two of the biggest releases of 2026 are an iPhone and a video game, and they could not be more different in price. Apple is expected to stick to its usual September launch window for the iPhone 18 Pro, while GTA 6 has a confirmed release date of November 19 this year.

Before you decide where your money goes, it is worth knowing just how far apart these two price tags really are, because the gap might surprise you.

What Will GTA 6 And iPhone 18 Pro Actually Cost You?

Starting with the game, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has hinted that GTA 6 will likely be priced somewhere in the $70-$80 range, which works out to roughly Rs 7,500 in India.

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Zelnick has been vocal about keeping pricing fair for consumers. "Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way, way, way less of the value delivery," he said. He also pointed out that game prices have stayed at $60-$70 for over a decade despite wider inflation, which makes the expected GTA 6 price reasonable by comparison.

On the Apple side, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities expects iPhone 18 Pro prices to stay unchanged from the current lineup.

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Kuo wrote on X, "Pricing from the iPhone 17e to MacBook Neo reinforces my earlier view of Apple's strategy: use the memory market chaos to their advantage, secure the chips, absorb the costs, and grab more market share." The iPhone 17 Pro currently starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India.

So, How Many Copies of GTA 6 Can the iPhone 18 Pro Buy?

If the iPhone 18 Pro holds its price at Rs 1,34,900 and GTA 6 lands at Rs 7,500, you could buy roughly 17 copies of GTA 6 for the price of one iPhone 18 Pro. Seventeen copies, for one phone. That is a lot of Vice City.