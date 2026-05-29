This Forza Horizon 6 AI Driver Has Already Crashed More Cars Than You Have Ever Owned

Forza Horizon 6 is barely a week old, but the racing game community has already found its first controversial figure. A drivatar named "Bowie Knife99" has been making the rounds across social media, with players sharing clips and memes of their frustrating run-ins with the AI driver.

The character has become notorious for one thing in particular: deliberately wrecking other racers at every opportunity, and the community is not happy about it.

How Does A Drivatar Actually Work In Forza Horizon 6?

For those unfamiliar with the concept, a drivatar is essentially a digital copy of a real player. As Kotaku reports, Forza Horizon 6 constantly records how a player drives, logging their cornering habits, how often they drift, braking patterns, and crucially, how aggressively they behave against other drivers on the track.

The game then uses all of that data to build an AI driver that can race against other players even when the original person is offline.

ALSO READ: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Takes Franchise To Korean Peninsula In New War Story | Watch Trailer

In the case of Bowie Knife99, the game has apparently learned that this player enjoys chaos. The drivatar rams, shoves, and nudges other cars out of the way at any given chance, turning what should be a competitive race into something far more aggravating.

Why Bowie Knife99 Has Become Such a Big Deal Among Racing Fans

Clips began surfacing over the weekend of Bowie Knife99, causing trouble on the track. One player put it plainly: "You can not go a single race on Expert/Pro without him pulling some stunt to ruin the whole entire race for you."



The situation escalated quickly enough that even the official Xbox social media account weighed in, posting on X: "Happy Bank Holiday Monday to everyone except bowie knife99."

Happy Bank Holiday Monday to everyone except bowie knife99 — XBOX UK (@xboxuk) May 25, 2026

A popular theory suggests that Bowie Knife99 is based on a Forza influencer who had early access to the game, which would explain why the drivatar appeared from day one. But there is no confirmed identity yet.

ALSO READ: Samsung Owned 'Ultra'; Apple Owns 'Pro': Now Both Are Using Each Other's Names

It could just as easily be someone who downloaded the game through Xbox Game Pass, spent a few hours crashing into things for fun, and then moved on entirely.

Before You Go News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021