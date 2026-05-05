Rockstar Games Is Going Global With GTA 6 Marketing, And A Job Ad Spilled It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rockstar Games preparing major global marketing campaign for GTA 6.

Job listing reveals production of physical campaign materials worldwide.

Take-Two CEO acknowledges potential for massive player interest.

GTA 6 Leaks:

GTA 6 has been one of the most talked-about games on the internet for years now, and every new development around it sends the gaming community into a frenzy. From a high-profile hacking incident to game leaks, the title has had no shortage of drama. But this time, things appear to be moving in a more concrete direction.

Rockstar Games has reportedly started preparing a large-scale global marketing campaign for GTA 6 as its release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S draws closer.

How Is Rockstar Games Preparing For The GTA 6 Launch?

Grand Theft Auto 6 Alerts tweeted that the marketing push came to light through a job listing for a "Temporary Production Artist" role posted by Rockstar Games, which pointed to the production of physical campaign materials, including boxes, posters, and billboards on a global scale. It signals that the studio is moving into a more active phase ahead of the November release.

Rockstar Games has reportedly begun preparing a massive global marketing campaign for GTA 6, including the production of physical boxes, posters, and billboards, according to a recent "Temporary Production Artist" job listing. pic.twitter.com/X9La3iCHGJ — Grand Theft Auto 6 Alerts (@GTA6Alerts) May 3, 2026

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Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also offered a glimpse into how the company is thinking about the game's impact. Speaking at iicon, a conference for video game executives, he said he is "terrified" of the question of how to measure GTA 6's success, adding that the focus remains on building a standout experience.

He also noted, on a lighter note, that he does "think a lot of people will be calling in sick on November 19."

What Has Take-Two Said About GTA 6 Pricing?

Also at iicon, Zelnick addressed the long-running speculation around GTA 6 carrying a premium price tag. Without confirming an exact number, he made clear that the company is more focused on whether players feel the price is fair rather than pushing for a higher tag.

"Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way, way, way less for the value delivery," Zelnick said. "How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got."

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He also pointed out that game prices have become cheaper relative to inflation over time, with major releases holding at $60, or at most $70, for well over a decade despite broader economic shifts.

"If you look at it through that lens, that doesn't make a whole lot of sense. But that isn't the lens through which we look. Instead, we look at... how do we deliver something amazing, and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable."