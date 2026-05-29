NYT Connections Answers (March 29): Puzzle #1082 Made You Scream? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Connections puzzle requires grouping 16 words into four themes.

Yellow group identified oceans; Green focused on strong smells.

Blue group listed rooms in mansions; Purple was trickiest.

Purple category involved words matching

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, delivered another tricky challenge on Friday, May 29. Players were tasked with sorting 16 words into four hidden groups. Some categories were easy to spot, while others required a bit more thinking.

As always, Connections mixed simple clues with clever distractions, making today's puzzle both fun and challenging. If you found yourself stuck, here’s a complete breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares a common theme, but finding those themes is not always easy.

Many words seem like they belong together, but only one combination is correct. That's where the challenge comes in.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all commonly come before the word “Figure.”

Players get four chances to make mistakes. On the fourth incorrect guess, the game ends and the answers are revealed.

Each group also comes with a colour-coded difficulty level:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game combines vocabulary, logic, and pattern recognition, which is why it has become a favorite daily challenge for puzzle fans.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 29)

Here are today's official hints:

Yellow hint: Vast expanses

Green hint: An assault on one of your senses

Blue hint: Similar to Cluedo spots

Purple hint: Two letters, many meanings

Extra hints:

One group is geographic.

Every group contains at least one word with the letter "D."

One word from each group:

Yellow: Southern

Green: Ammonia

Blue: Powder

Purple: Father

If you're ready for the full solution, here it is.

Full Solution for May 29:

Yellow (Oceans): Arctic, Atlantic, Southern, Pacific

Green (Sources Of Distinctive Smells): Ammonia, BO, Durian, Wet Dog

Blue (Kinds Of Rooms In A Mansion): Billiard, Drawing, Powder, Reading

Purple (What "PA" Might Refer To): Father, Pennsylvania, Protactinium, Public Address

Today's puzzle featured a nice mix of geography, everyday experiences, and wordplay. The yellow group was straightforward once players spotted the ocean names. The green category focused on things known for their strong smells, from ammonia to the famously pungent durian fruit.

The blue group required thinking about different rooms found in large houses or mansions, while the purple category was the trickiest. Players had to realise that "PA" could stand for several completely different things, including a parent, a U.S. state, a chemical element, and a public address system.

The purple group was likely the biggest challenge today, but that's exactly what makes Connections so enjoyable.