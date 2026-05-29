Wordle Answer Today (May 29): Can’t Solve Puzzle #1805? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle puzzle for May 29 featured a metallic sound clue.

Hints included starting with 'C', ending with 'G', one vowel.

The five-letter answer to the Wordle puzzle was 'CLANG'.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Friday, May 29, with another exciting puzzle that tested their word skills. The popular five-letter guessing game continues to be a daily challenge for millions of players around the world. Some enjoy solving it as quickly as possible, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle was based on a sound that many people have heard before, but it still managed to leave some players scratching their heads. If you haven't solved it yet, don't worry, we've got the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a simple game, but it takes careful thinking and smart guesses. Players have six chances to uncover a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to provide clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these clues wisely helps players narrow down the possibilities and find the answer before they run out of guesses.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 29 Puzzle

Today's Wordle clues pointed players toward a familiar sound. Here are the hints that were provided:

A metallic noise.

The word begins with C.

It ends with G.

The word contains 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using "local" as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These clues helped players move closer to the solution without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (May 29)

The answer to today's Wordle is: CLANG.

The word "clang" describes the loud sound made when one metal object hits another. For example, you might hear a clang when a metal gate slams shut or when two metal tools crash together. The sound is usually sharp, loud, and echoes for a moment after the impact.

Congratulations if you guessed today's answer correctly! If not, there's always another puzzle waiting tomorrow.