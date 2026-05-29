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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (May 29): Can’t Solve Puzzle #1805? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (May 29): Can’t Solve Puzzle #1805? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for May 29 is here. Check today's hints, clues, and word meanings to solve the puzzle and maintain your streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 May 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wordle puzzle for May 29 featured a metallic sound clue.
  • Hints included starting with 'C', ending with 'G', one vowel.
  • The five-letter answer to the Wordle puzzle was 'CLANG'.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Friday, May 29, with another exciting puzzle that tested their word skills. The popular five-letter guessing game continues to be a daily challenge for millions of players around the world. Some enjoy solving it as quickly as possible, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle was based on a sound that many people have heard before, but it still managed to leave some players scratching their heads. If you haven't solved it yet, don't worry, we've got the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a simple game, but it takes careful thinking and smart guesses. Players have six chances to uncover a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to provide clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these clues wisely helps players narrow down the possibilities and find the answer before they run out of guesses.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 29 Puzzle

Today's Wordle clues pointed players toward a familiar sound. Here are the hints that were provided:

  • A metallic noise.
  • The word begins with C.
  • It ends with G.
  • The word contains 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using "local" as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These clues helped players move closer to the solution without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (May 29)

The answer to today's Wordle is: CLANG.

The word "clang" describes the loud sound made when one metal object hits another. For example, you might hear a clang when a metal gate slams shut or when two metal tools crash together. The sound is usually sharp, loud, and echoes for a moment after the impact.

Congratulations if you guessed today's answer correctly! If not, there's always another puzzle waiting tomorrow. 

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the answer to today's (May 29) Wordle puzzle?

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is CLANG. It describes a loud metallic sound.

What are the clues for the May 29 Wordle puzzle?

The clues were: a metallic noise, starts with C, ends with G, contains one vowel, and all letters are unique.

How do you play Wordle?

Wordle is a game where you have six chances to guess a five-letter word. Tiles change color to give clues: green for correct letter/spot, yellow for correct letter/wrong spot, and grey for letters not in the word.

What does the word CLANG mean?

CLANG refers to the loud sound produced when one metal object strikes another, like a metal gate slamming shut.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
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