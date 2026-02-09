Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
GTA 6 More Important Than Murder? He Killed His Partner, Then Sobbed In Police Car About Missing Game Release

GTA 6 More Important Than Murder? He Killed His Partner, Then Sobbed In Police Car About Missing Game Release

After killing his partner, a man’s tearful worry in police custody was missing the release of GTA 6, a detail revealed in court as he received a life sentence for murder.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A chilling murder case heard at Oxford Crown Court has drawn attention not only for the brutality of the crime but for the unsettling behaviour of the accused after the act. Robert Richens, 35, admitted to killing his partner, Rachael Vaughan, and later left police officers taken aback when his emotional breakdown in custody revolved around missing the release of a video game rather than the life he had ended.

The sequence began on May 30 last year when Richens called emergency services to report what he had done. During the call, later played in court, he told the operator, 'You're not going to believe this. I think I accidentally killed someone'.

As the operator sought clarity, Richens attempted to portray remorse, saying, 'I am being honest because I am ashamed of what I have done'. Officers were dispatched immediately to the Oxford address.

Officers Find A Tragic Scene, & An Unexpected Reaction

When police arrived at the property, they discovered 40-year-old Rachael Vaughan unresponsive inside the home. Despite efforts from emergency responders, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Body-worn camera footage from Thames Valley Police, later presented during proceedings, captured Richens in the back of a police vehicle after his arrest. While crying heavily, he suddenly said, 'I'm going to miss GTA and that'. An officer, puzzled by the remark in the middle of a murder arrest, asked which title he meant. Richens clarified it was 'GTA 6'.

The officer informed him that the game’s release was still months away. It was then that Richens appeared to grasp the gravity of his circumstances, exclaiming, 'Ah, I am going to get life'.

Court Hands Down Life Sentence For Killing At Home

Richens was formally charged the same day and later pleaded guilty to murder in December. At his sentencing this week, the court handed him life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years and one month.

The judge noted the severity of the crime committed inside what should have been a place of safety for Vaughan. The case has drawn widespread attention because of the stark contrast between the gravity of the offence and Richens’ comments captured on video.

Investigator Condemns ‘Heartless’ Conduct

Following the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart May addressed the media.

'My thoughts remain with Rachael Vaughan's family and with everyone who loved her as they continue to face what is an unimaginable loss,' DCI May said. 'Rachael was taken from them in the very place she should have felt safest – her own home.'

He also criticised Richens’ behaviour after the attack. 'Robert Richens' actions were heartless', he stated. 'He left Rachael alone in her house, made no attempt to help her or seek medical attention, and he only contacted police when he had nowhere else to turn.'

DCI May added, 'Today's sentence means that Richens will now face the consequences of his merciless actions'.

The footage and audio played in court offered a disturbing insight into the priorities of a man who had just committed a fatal crime, leaving investigators and the public grappling with the surreal nature of what followed a tragic death.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the investigating officer describe Robert Richens' conduct?

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart May described Robert Richens' actions as 'heartless'. He noted that Richens made no attempt to help Rachael or seek medical attention.

Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
