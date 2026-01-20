Russia Threatens To Ban GTA 6 Unless ‘Immoral Content’ Is Removed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Russia may block the release of Grand Theft Auto VI unless Rockstar Games removes what officials have described as “immoral” and “destructive” content reportedly linked to leaks about the upcoming title. According to reports, the warning has been issued as debate grows around alleged game elements, including the presence of male strip clubs. Russia has now suggested that GTA 6 should either be barred from release in the country or launched only in a censored, “cleaned” version that excludes content seen as violating traditional values. The development comes even as GTA 6 is widely projected to be the biggest entertainment launch in years, with the game scheduled to release globally on November 19, 2026, amid huge anticipation.

‘Dangerous Tool Of Influence’: Russian Official

The threat was reportedly voiced by Mikhail Ivanov, deputy chairman of the World Russian People’s Council. Ivanov criticised the Grand Theft Auto franchise’s popularity and called it a “dangerous tool of influence”, arguing that the creators deliberately include vulgar content that is damaging to society.

He specifically objected to alleged scenes involving male striptease, calling them unacceptable and claiming they would undermine the moral health of society. Ivanov also urged steps to prevent what he described as the corruption of the younger generation, suggesting that allowing such content was equivalent to promoting moral decay.

Push For Censored Version For Russian Market

Ivanov called on developers to prepare special Russia-specific versions of the game “cleaned of immoral content”. The report noted this would not be unprecedented globally, as certain games and events have faced restrictions or edits in various regions based on local laws and sensitivities.

The report added that Russian politicians have previously criticised pop culture content for what they see as harmful influence on children, including animated films during past discussions.

It remains unclear whether Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive will respond or consider market-specific edits for GTA 6, with no confirmation yet on any Russia-focused release strategy.