NYT Connections Answers (May 19): Puzzle #1072 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle presented 16 words into four distinct groups.

Groups included baby actions, deceptive word modifications, Judy Blume books.

The hardest category involved fish names with a missing letter.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, returned on Tuesday, May 19, with another tricky challenge for word game fans. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, but today’s puzzle was far from simple. Some words looked connected right away, while others needed a lot more thought.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players coming back with its clever mix of patterns, logic, and sneaky twists. If today’s game confused you, here’s a full breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Every group shares a common theme, but the game tries hard to trick you with misleading links.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” because they all come before the word “Figure.”

The challenge is finding the correct theme before running out of chances. Players only get four mistakes before the game ends, and the answers are shown.

Each group also comes with a colour-coded difficulty level:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some themes are based on meaning, some on sound, and others on hidden word tricks. That’s what makes Connections both fun and frustrating at the same time.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 19)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: Early development.

Green hint: Not exactly honest.

Blue hint: YA staples.

Purple hint: Something’s missing from these words.

Extra hints:

One group is missing one letter from each word.

Every group except Blue has at least one word containing the letter “T.”

One word from each group to help you further:

Yellow: Nurse

Green: Doctor

Blue: Forever

Purple: Surgeon

If you still couldn’t crack the puzzle, here’s the full solution.

Full Solution for May 19:

Yellow (Things Babies Do): Babble, Cry, Nurse, Teethe

Green (Modify Deceptively): Alter, Cook, Doctor, Fudge

Blue (Judy Blume Books): Blubber, Deenie, Forever, Superfudge

Purple (Fish Minus A Letter): Founder, Salon, Surgeon, Trot

Today’s puzzle had a very clever mix of themes. The yellow group was fairly simple once players spotted baby-related actions like crying and teething. The green group was trickier because words like “doctor” and “cook” were used in a dishonest sense, meaning to change something unfairly.

The blue category was all about famous Judy Blume books, which may have been difficult for players unfamiliar with her work. Meanwhile, the purple group was the hardest. Each word became a type of fish after removing one letter, making it a classic Connections brain teaser.

This was one of those puzzles where the simple-looking words actually hid the toughest tricks.