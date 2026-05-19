Wordle Answer Today (May 19): Was Puzzle #1795 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle players faced a tricky May 19 puzzle.

The five-letter answer for May 19 is DUSTY.

DUSTY describes something covered with fine, dry particles.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Tuesday, May 19, with another fun and tricky puzzle that kept many people guessing. The popular five-letter game continues to challenge players every day with clever clues and simple-looking words that are not always easy to crack. While some players try to solve it in the fewest guesses possible, others just want to keep their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle had a very familiar feel, especially for anyone who has seen old furniture or forgotten shelves around the house. The hints made many players think carefully before locking in their guesses. If you are still confused, don’t worry, we have the answer and its meaning waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but can sometimes be hard to master. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives clues through coloured tiles:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not part of the word.

By using these clues wisely, players can slowly remove wrong guesses and move closer to the answer. This simple but smart gameplay is what makes Wordle so addictive for millions around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 19 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today’s Wordle:

Like an old, forgotten bookshelf.

The word begins with D.

It ends with Y.

The word contains 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “yours” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints helped players narrow down the answer while still keeping the challenge alive.

Wordle Answer Today (May 19)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: DUSTY.

The word “dusty” is used to describe something covered with dust. Old bookshelves, unused rooms, and forgotten boxes often become dusty over time. Dust naturally settles on things if they are not cleaned regularly.

Congrats if you guessed the word correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s puzzle will give you another chance to play and continue your streak.