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HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (March 28): Confused By Puzzle #1081? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (March 28): Confused By Puzzle #1081? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections May 28 puzzle mixed courtroom terms, skiing words, and media clues. Check hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 May 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The NYT Connections puzzle features 16 words grouped into four categories.
  • Players must identify common themes, with categories ranging in difficulty.
  • Categories included lowering oneself, journalism, courtroom components, and skiing terms.
  • Tricky word choices often create confusion, making the puzzle challenging.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, returned with another tricky challenge on Thursday, May 28. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some links looked very clear at first, while others were designed to throw you off completely. That’s what makes Connections so fun and frustrating at the same time. 

Like Wordle, the puzzle refreshes every day and has become a favourite for people who enjoy smart word games. If today’s challenge left you confused, here’s a full and simple breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. In the game, players see 16 words and must place them into four groups of four. Each group shares one common idea or theme.

The challenge comes from the fact that many words seem like they fit together when they actually don’t. Some groups are based on meanings, while others use sounds, phrases, or hidden patterns.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses before the game ends. After the fourth mistake, the answers are revealed automatically.

Each group also comes with a colour that shows how difficult it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The game may look easy at first, but the tricky word choices often make players rethink everything.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 28)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow hint: The bend before the snap.
  • Green hint: Who informs the public?
  • Blue hint: Order in the court!
  • Purple hint: On the mountain.

Extra hints:

  • One group is winter-themed.
  • Every group has at least one word containing the letter “S.”

One word from each group for extra help:

  • Yellow: Stoop
  • Green: News
  • Blue: Bench
  • Purple: Slope

If you’re still stuck, here’s the full solution for today’s puzzle.

Full Solution for May 28:

  • Yellow (Get Low): Duck, Hunch, Squat, Stoop
  • Green (Fourth Estate): Media, News, Papers, Press
  • Blue (Parts of a Courtroom): Bar, Bench, Podium, Stand
  • Purple (Ski ___): Jump, Lift, Lodge, Slope

Today’s puzzle mixed movement, media, courtroom terms, and skiing words into one clever challenge. The yellow group was about lowering yourself, with words like duck and squat. The green group focused on news and journalism, often called the “Fourth Estate.”

The blue group confused many players because words like stand and podium could easily seem related to media, too. But they were actually parts of a courtroom. Meanwhile, the purple group turned out to be skiing-related words, like ski lift and ski slope.

This was one of those Connections puzzles where several words felt like they belonged in more than one group, making it extra tricky.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times where players sort 16 words into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme.

How do you play Connections?

Players must identify four groups of four words that share a common theme. You have four wrong guesses before the game ends.

What do the colors in Connections mean?

The colors represent difficulty: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

What were the categories for the May 28th Connections puzzle?

The categories were: Get Low (Yellow), Fourth Estate (Green), Parts of a Courtroom (Blue), and Ski ___ (Purple).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
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Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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