Wordle Answer Today (May 28): Puzzle #1804 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle's May 28 puzzle presented a challenging five-letter word.

Hints included starting with 'D', ending with 'T', and unique letters.

The answer, 'DIVOT', refers to a small hole or indentation.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players got another tricky puzzle this Thursday, May 28, as the popular five-letter game returned with a fresh challenge. The daily word game continues to test players with smart clues and fun answers. While some people try to solve it in the fewest guesses possible, others simply want to keep their winning streak going.

Today’s puzzle confused many players because the answer was not a word people use every day. The hints helped narrow things down, but some players still struggled to find the correct answer. If you are stuck, don’t worry, we’ve got all the clues, the answer, and the meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but can sometimes be hard to solve. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give useful clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not part of the word.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the answer. This simple but smart gameplay is why millions of people enjoy Wordle every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 28 Puzzle

Here are the clues that players received for today’s Wordle:

Small indentation.

The word begins with D.

It ends with T.

The word contains 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “voice” as a starter turns three letters yellow.

These clues gave players enough help while still keeping the puzzle challenging.

Wordle Answer Today (May 28)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: DIVOT.

A “divot” is a small hole or cut in the ground or another surface. In golf, a divot happens when a player swings the club and removes a small piece of soil while hitting the ball. The word can also describe any small dent or indentation.

Congrats if you guessed the word correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another chance to solve the puzzle and continue your streak.