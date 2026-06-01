NYT Connections Answers (June 1): Stumped At Puzzle 1085? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle presents four distinct word categories for players.

June 1 puzzle featured room features, old-timey accessories, and literature.

Tennessee Williams titles formed a tricky blue category, requiring specific knowledge.

Words preceding 'ring' created the challenging final purple category.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, returned with another tricky challenge on June 1. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, but as always, some words looked like they belonged together when they really didn’t.

That’s what makes Connections so popular. The game mixes logic, wordplay, and pattern spotting into one daily challenge. If today’s puzzle had you second-guessing your choices, here’s a full breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares a common theme, but the challenge comes from figuring out which words truly belong together.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all commonly come before the word “Figure.”

The puzzle allows only four mistakes. If you make a fourth incorrect guess, the game ends and the solution is revealed.

Each group is also assigned a colour based on difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups rely on simple definitions, while others depend on word associations, phrases, or cultural references. That variety is what keeps players coming back every day.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 1)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: They're all around us!

Green hint: What you might picture Sherlock Holmes donning as he winds down.

Blue hint: Williams subjects.

Purple hint: These things share familiar patterns.

Extra hints:

Think about the shapes associated with certain words.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter "O".

One word from each group:

Yellow: Wall

Green: Newspaper

Blue: Streetcar

Purple: Wedding

If you're ready to see the answers, here is the complete solution.

Full Solution for June 1:

Yellow (Room Features): Ceiling, Door, Wall, Window

Green (Old-Timey Looking Accessories): Newspaper, Pipe, Robe, Slippers

Blue (Subjects in Tennessee Williams Titles): Streetcar, Cat, Menagerie, Tattoo

Purple (___ Ring): Key, Onion, Tree, Wedding

Today's puzzle mixed everyday objects with literature and word associations. The yellow group was the easiest, focusing on common room features. The green group brought together items often linked with an old-fashioned, relaxing image.

The blue category was tougher unless you recognised famous titles by Tennessee Williams, including A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Glass Menagerie, and The Rose Tattoo. The purple group required players to think of phrases ending with "ring," such as key ring, onion ring, tree ring, and wedding ring.

The purple category once again proved to be the trickiest part of the puzzle, making June 1 a challenging start to the month for many Connections players.