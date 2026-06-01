AMD Brings Back Fan-Favourite CPU, Extends AM5 Support Till 2029

AMD used the stage at Computex 2026 to make a series of announcements aimed at gamers, PC builders, and workstation users, unveiling new Ryzen processors, expanding graphics card availability, and extending its AM5 platform roadmap through 2029. The chipmaker introduced the Ryzen 7 7700X3D processor, brought back the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in a special 10th Anniversary Edition, and confirmed wider global availability for the Radeon RX 9070 GRE graphics card.

The announcements underline AMD's continued focus on long-term platform support while offering users new upgrade paths without requiring a complete system overhaul.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D Returns As AM4 Turns 10

AMD is celebrating a decade of the AM4 platform with the launch of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition. The processor revives one of the company's most popular gaming CPUs and highlights what AMD describes as one of the longest-running desktop PC platforms in the industry.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition will be available from June 25, 2026, with a suggested retail price of $349. Built on the Zen 3 architecture, the processor includes 96MB of total cache and AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, which was first introduced on the original 5800X3D.

A key advantage for existing users is compatibility with AMD 400 and 500 Series motherboards, allowing upgrades without replacing the motherboard or memory. AMD is also bundling a Carbice Ice Pad thermal interface solution with the processor.

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Ryzen 7 7700X3D Launches In July

AMD also introduced the Ryzen 7 7700X3D, designed to bring its 3D V-Cache technology to a broader audience on the newer AM5 platform.

Scheduled to go on sale from July 16, 2026, the processor carries a suggested retail price of $329. It features eight cores, 16 threads, a maximum boost clock of 4.5GHz, and a 120W TDP. AMD says the chip is positioned as an accessible entry point into the AM5 ecosystem while still delivering high-end gaming performance.

Alongside the launch, AMD confirmed that AM5 will continue receiving support through 2029, reinforcing its multi-generation upgrade strategy for desktop users.

Radeon RX 9070 GRE Goes Global

On the graphics front, AMD announced global availability for the Radeon RX 9070 GRE. The graphics card will be available through retail partners starting June 1, 2026, with a suggested price of $549.

Built on the RDNA 4 architecture, the GPU features next-generation ray-tracing accelerators and enhanced AI compute capabilities. AMD says the card is targeted at 1440p gaming and includes 12GB of video memory. The company claims support for more than 300 games through its latest FidelityFX Super Resolution technologies and promises triple-digit frame rates in supported ray-traced titles.

AMD also revealed that support for its FSR upscaling technology is expanding to RDNA 3 graphics cards from July 2026, giving owners of older Radeon GPUs access to newer image enhancement features.

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Workstation Graphics, Memory Enhancements

For professional users, AMD highlighted updates for its Radeon AI PRO R9000 workstation graphics lineup. The company announced that an upcoming PRO driver release will add certification support for more than 50 professional applications across Windows and Linux, including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Autodesk Maya 2024.

AMD also unveiled EXPO Ultra Low Latency memory profiles, which will begin appearing through certified memory partners in June 2026. According to the company, the technology can deliver an average 4 per cent gaming performance improvement compared to previous EXPO implementations, while offering gains of up to 13 per cent in average frame rates across more than 30 games when paired with a Ryzen 7 9700X processor.

With new processors, graphics hardware, and a longer AM5 roadmap now confirmed, AMD is signalling that platform longevity remains a central part of its PC strategy heading into the second half of 2026.