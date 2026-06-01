Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (June 1): Stuck On Today’s Puzzle 1808? Here Are The Clues & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (June 1): Stuck On Today’s Puzzle 1808? Here Are The Clues & Solution

Wordle answer for June 1 is here. Check today’s clues, hints, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak going.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 10:35 AM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were treated to another interesting puzzle this Monday, June 1. The popular five-letter word game continues to attract millions of players who enjoy testing their vocabulary and problem-solving skills every day. While some players aim to solve the puzzle in as few guesses as possible, others simply want to keep their winning streak going.

Today's challenge had a spicy twist. The clues pointed toward something many people enjoy eating, but the answer wasn't immediately obvious. If you're still looking for today's solution, we've got the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to learn but can be tricky to master. Players have six attempts to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game provides clues through coloured tiles:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct position.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong position.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these clues carefully helps players narrow down the possibilities and find the correct answer. This simple but clever format is what makes Wordle so popular around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 1 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players solve today's puzzle:

  • A great way to clear the sinuses.
  • The word begins with C.
  • It ends with I.
  • The word contains 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using "light" as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints gave players enough information to work toward the answer without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (June 1)

The answer to today's Wordle is: CHILI.

A chili is a member of the capsicum family. There are many different types of chili peppers, including jalapeno, habanero, and Thai chili. While many chilis are known for their spicy taste, not all varieties are hot. The word "chili" can also refer to a popular dish made with ingredients like beans, meat, and chili peppers.

Congratulations if you guessed the word correctly! If not, don't worry, a new Wordle puzzle will give you another chance to test your skills tomorrow.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Jun 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (June 1): Stuck On Today’s Puzzle 1808? Here Are The Clues & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (June 1): Stuck On Today’s Puzzle 1808? Here Are The Clues & Solution
Gaming
GTA 6 Leak Or Just A Bug? This Strange Car Detail In GTA Online Has Players Guessing
GTA 6 Leak Or Just A Bug? This Strange Car Detail In GTA Online Has Players Guessing
Gaming
This Forza Horizon 6 AI Driver Has Already Crashed More Cars Than You Have Ever Owned
This Forza Horizon 6 AI Driver Has Already Crashed More Cars Than You Have Ever Owned
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (March 29): Puzzle #1082 Made You Scream? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 29): Puzzle #1082 Made You Scream? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

Accident: Two Killed in Major Mumbai–Pune Expressway Accident
Breaking: Iran Issues Fresh Nuclear Warning to the United States
Big Update: Tehran Dismisses Newspaper Claim on President’s Exit
Breaking: Iran Denies President's Resignation Reports
Sports: Mohammed Aman Reveals the Untold Story Behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Rise
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget