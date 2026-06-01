Wordle Answer Today (June 1): Stuck On Today’s Puzzle 1808? Here Are The Clues & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were treated to another interesting puzzle this Monday, June 1. The popular five-letter word game continues to attract millions of players who enjoy testing their vocabulary and problem-solving skills every day. While some players aim to solve the puzzle in as few guesses as possible, others simply want to keep their winning streak going.

Today's challenge had a spicy twist. The clues pointed toward something many people enjoy eating, but the answer wasn't immediately obvious. If you're still looking for today's solution, we've got the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to learn but can be tricky to master. Players have six attempts to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game provides clues through coloured tiles:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct position.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong position.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these clues carefully helps players narrow down the possibilities and find the correct answer. This simple but clever format is what makes Wordle so popular around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 1 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players solve today's puzzle:

A great way to clear the sinuses.

The word begins with C.

It ends with I.

The word contains 2 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using "light" as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints gave players enough information to work toward the answer without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (June 1)

The answer to today's Wordle is: CHILI.

A chili is a member of the capsicum family. There are many different types of chili peppers, including jalapeno, habanero, and Thai chili. While many chilis are known for their spicy taste, not all varieties are hot. The word "chili" can also refer to a popular dish made with ingredients like beans, meat, and chili peppers.

Congratulations if you guessed the word correctly! If not, don't worry, a new Wordle puzzle will give you another chance to test your skills tomorrow.