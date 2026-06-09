No, the production house for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has dismissed reports of reshoots. A spokesperson confirmed that claims of fresh shooting schedules are untrue.
Yash’s Toxic Not Undergoing 100-Day Reshoot, Makers Reject Claims
Rumours of a Rs 40 crore reshoot for Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have been dismissed by the makers. The production house clarified that no reshoots are planned.
- Rumours circulated about major 40-crore reshoots for Toxic.
- Production house dismissed reshoot claims as untrue.
- Toxic release date delayed; new announcement pending.
- Yash serves as writer/producer alongside his lead role.
Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been surrounded by rumours in recent weeks, with reports claiming that the makers were planning a major reshoot after the actor was allegedly unhappy with some portions of the film. Speculation also suggested that the reshoot would last nearly 100 days and cost around Rs 40 crore. However, the production house has now responded to the claims, putting an end to the growing buzz around the project.
Production House Dismisses Reshoot Claims
According to NDTV, the makers of Toxic have denied reports of any reshoot plans for the film directed by Geetu Mohandas. A spokesperson for the production house dismissed the rumours and clarified that there was no truth to claims that fresh shooting schedules had been planned.
“The reports are untrue. No reshoots have been scheduled,” a spokesperson told NDTV, rejecting speculation around the film.
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Rumours Around Toxic Grew After Release Delays
The reports appear to have gained momentum after Toxic underwent multiple changes to its release schedule. In December 2025, the makers officially announced March 19 as the release date for the film. The announcement had also set up a major box-office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.
However, the planned release was later changed due to tensions in the Middle East. According to the makers, the situation affected the film’s overseas release plans, leading to a postponement.
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On March 4, KVN Productions announced that Toxic would no longer be released on March 19 and had been shifted to June 4. The production house cited the Middle East shutdown as the reason behind the decision.
No New Release Date Announced Yet
The postponement eventually benefited Dhurandhar 2, which got a solo theatrical release and later emerged as a major box-office success. Meanwhile, Toxic was delayed beyond June 4 as well, with the makers yet to announce a fresh release date. Despite the uncertainty surrounding its release, excitement around the film remains high. Toxic marks Yash’s first film release since the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2, making it one of the most anticipated projects in his career.
Yash’s Creative Role In Toxic
Apart from playing the lead role, Yash is also credited as a writer and producer on the film, showing his involvement behind the scenes as well. Backed by KVN Productions, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Are there any reshoots planned for Yash's film Toxic?
What is the current release date for the film Toxic?
The film's release has been postponed beyond June 4, and the makers have not yet announced a new date. It was originally scheduled for March 19.
Why was Toxic's release date postponed?
The initial postponement was due to tensions in the Middle East, which affected the film's overseas release plans. This situation caused a shift from the original March 19 date.
What is Yash's role in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups?
Yash not only plays the lead role in the film but is also credited as a writer and producer. This shows his significant involvement behind the scenes.