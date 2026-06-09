Gurgaon Company Fires Himanshu Jangra After Viral 'Rs 370 Biryani' Comment On Pranit More Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Employer terminated Jangra's job following widespread public controversy.

Comedian Pranit More apologized for his reaction to comments.

Himanshu Jangra, a 23-year-old Gurgaon-based web developer, has lost his job after the comments he made during comedian Pranit More's stand-up show. Jangra drew widespread criticism after a viral clip showed him suggesting that spending Rs 370 on a chicken biryani during a date entitled him to a “return” on that expense. The remarks were widely condemned online, with many calling them misogynistic and deeply troubling. As outrage mounted, his employer, Starvik Design, announced that they have terminated his employment.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Calls Ram Charan's Peddi Performance 'Raw', Sends Love To Janhvi Kapoor; Director Responds

Viral Rs 370 Biryani Comment Sparks Outrage

The backlash stems from remarks made by 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra while participating in an audience interaction segment during Pranit More’s show.

Jangra recounted going on a date where he paid Rs 370 for a plate of chicken biryani and suggested that the amount entitled him to something in return. While narrating the incident, he said that after the meal the woman wanted to be dropped home.

He said, “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent Rs 370, so I have to get something back),” Jangra told Pranit More from the audience.

He then went on to describe how he considered taking the woman to his room before insisting that she accompany him to a “dark” park.

Starvik Design Announces Termination

As the controversy intensified, Starvik Design founder Vivek Vishwakarma released a public statement addressing the situation and confirming that the company had decided to sever ties with Jangra.

“I have received hundreds of messages, emails, calls regarding one of our employees, Himanshu Jangra. Like many of you, I came across the clips that have been circulating online,” Vishwakarma said.

Vishwakarma revealed that the company conducted an internal review and spoke with several employees, including women team members, after the controversy erupted. According to the company, no complaints regarding Jangra's conduct at work were identified during the review. Colleagues reportedly described him as professional, respectful, hardworking and well-behaved in the workplace.

However, the company ultimately concluded that the fallout from the incident was affecting the organisation beyond the individual's personal actions.

“What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here,” Vishwakarma said. “That is why we have decided to part ways with him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starvik Design (@starvik.design)

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 First Look Out: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra Eye Gold In New Comedy Film

Pranit More Issues Public Apology

The controversy also put comedian and a contestant of Bigg Boss 19, Pranit More under scrutiny after many social media users questioned his reaction during the crowdwork segment.

Responding to the criticism, More shared a public apology acknowledging that he should have handled the situation differently.

“I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part.”

He further added, “I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning.”

Encouraged it, cheered it on, and even rewarded that cheap trash for cracking such a nasty joke. Then came the apology post about how he didn’t mean it, how he’s sorry, and how everything was misunderstood… only after the backlash started.

No, you knew exactly what you were… pic.twitter.com/OGemqu8IGc — 𝕯𝖆𝖚𝖓𝖙𝖑𝖊𝖘𝖘 (@dauntless_deeba) June 8, 2026