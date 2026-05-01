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HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentRaja Shivaji Review: All Hail ‘King’ Riteish Deshmukh As He Roars On Maratha Throne

Raja Shivaji Review: All Hail ‘King’ Riteish Deshmukh As He Roars On Maratha Throne

Raja Shivaji Review: Riteish Deshmukh, who wrote, directed and starred in the film, delivers a masterclass in script and sword.

By : Amit Bhatia | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 01 May 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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A new historical drama based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj brings together scale, emotion and storytelling in a way that aims to leave a lasting impact. Directed and written by Riteish Deshmukh, the film stands out not just as a cinematic spectacle but also as a deeply rooted narrative that reflects the legacy of one of India’s most revered figures.

Story Rooted In History

The film explores the life and struggles of Shivaji Maharaj, focusing on his vision of Swaraj and the challenges he faced while building it. With detailed research, the narrative delves into the political dynamics between the Marathas and the Mughals, presenting a layered account of power, resistance and strategy.

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Rather than simplifying the story, the film attempts to present multiple dimensions of Shivaji’s journey, making it an experience that viewers are encouraged to witness on the big screen. The storytelling highlights not only battles but also the intelligence and foresight behind his decisions.

Direction And Writing 

The strength of the film lies in its writing and direction. Riteish Deshmukh avoids making the project about himself and instead focuses on elevating the narrative. Lesser-known aspects of Shivaji Maharaj’s life are brought forward, giving the audience a broader understanding of his legacy.

The film does not rely solely on war sequences. It also highlights Shivaji’s strategic brilliance, particularly how he approached conflicts by targeting the enemy’s mindset before engaging physically. While the visual effects could have been sharper, the emotional depth and research compensate for these minor shortcomings.

Strong Performances

Riteish Deshmukh delivers one of the most impactful performances of his career, fully immersing himself in the role. His portrayal reflects both authority and restraint, making the character believable and compelling.

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Salman Khan makes a brief appearance that has generated strong audience reactions. Sanjay Dutt adds intensity with a fierce performance, while Abhishek Bachchan impresses as Shivaji’s elder brother.

Vidya Balan stands out with a commanding presence, and Bhagyashree, Genelia Deshmukh, Amole Gupte, Jitendra Joshi, Sachin Khedekar and Boman Irani contribute effectively to the ensemble.

Music Elevates Experience

The soundtrack by Ajay-Atul plays a crucial role in enhancing the film’s emotional impact. The music complements the narrative and adds depth to key moments, making it an integral part of the storytelling.

Verdict

Blending strong performances, detailed research and emotional storytelling, the film offers an immersive cinematic experience. Despite minor technical limitations, it succeeds in presenting a powerful portrayal of a historical icon and is a must-watch for audiences interested in history and drama.

Published at : 01 May 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Bachchan Riteish Deshmukh Sanjay Dutt Genelia Deshmukh Raja Shivaji
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