From Raazi To RAW: 5 Must-Watch Spy Thrillers If You Enjoyed Dhurandhar 2

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If Dhurandhar 2 left you craving more high-stakes espionage, intense patriotism, and gripping storytelling, you’re not alone. The genre of spy thrillers has long delivered some of the most compelling narratives in Indian cinema, blending action with emotion, and suspense with realism.

Here are five powerful films that capture a similar pulse, each offering a unique take on covert missions, national security, and personal sacrifice.

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1. Raazi

(Image Source: Twitter/@NikhilPoojary01)

A standout in modern spy cinema, Raazi tells a deeply personal yet patriotic story. Led by Alia Bhatt, the film explores the journey of a young woman who enters enemy territory to serve her nation.

Emotionally charged and quietly intense, it highlights the human cost behind intelligence work, making it as moving as it is thrilling.

2. Sarfarosh

(Image Source: Twitter/@ohbaazigar)

A classic that still resonates, Sarfarosh dives deep into cross-border terrorism and the cost of duty. Featuring Aamir Khan as a determined police officer, the film follows his relentless pursuit of a dangerous network operating under a deceptive facade. With Naseeruddin Shah delivering a chilling performance, the narrative balances action with emotional depth.

Available on platforms like Prime Video and YouTube, this film remains a benchmark for realistic storytelling in the genre.

3. Madras Cafe

(Image Source: Twitter/@thokojei)

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Madras Cafe offers a gritty and grounded look at covert operations during a politically volatile era. Starring John Abraham, the film follows an intelligence officer navigating a complex mission tied to real historical events.

Set against the backdrop of conflict in Sri Lanka, it stands out for its raw portrayal of espionage and the moral dilemmas faced by those working in the shadows.

4. Satya

(Image Source: Pinterest/bollywoodirect)

While not a traditional spy film, Satya offers a raw and unfiltered look into the underworld, a space often intersecting with covert operations. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film captures the rise of a man drawn into organised crime.

With standout performances, especially by Manoj Bajpayee, it delivers intensity and realism that fans of dark, layered narratives will appreciate.

5. Romeo Akbar Walter

(Image Source: Twitter/@SadaaShree)

Inspired by real events, Romeo Akbar Walter, often referred to as RAW, follows an ordinary man turned undercover agent. John Abraham leads the film as he navigates identity, danger, and sacrifice during a high-risk mission.

Set during a tense period in history, the story captures the psychological and emotional toll of espionage, making it a compelling watch for fans of the genre.

Whether you’re drawn to emotionally driven narratives or edge-of-the-seat action, these films offer a powerful extension to the world of Dhurandhar 2. Each story reminds us that behind every mission lies courage, conflict, and choices that change lives forever.