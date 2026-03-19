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HomeEntertainmentMoviesFrom Raazi To RAW: 5 Must-Watch Spy Thrillers If You Enjoyed Dhurandhar 2

From Raazi To RAW: 5 Must-Watch Spy Thrillers If You Enjoyed Dhurandhar 2

Loved Dhurandhar 2? Here are 5 gripping spy action thrillers like Raazi and Madras Cafe that promise intense drama and powerful storytelling.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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If Dhurandhar 2 left you craving more high-stakes espionage, intense patriotism, and gripping storytelling, you’re not alone. The genre of spy thrillers has long delivered some of the most compelling narratives in Indian cinema, blending action with emotion, and suspense with realism.

Here are five powerful films that capture a similar pulse, each offering a unique take on covert missions, national security, and personal sacrifice.

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1. Raazi

(Image Source: Twitter/@NikhilPoojary01)
(Image Source: Twitter/@NikhilPoojary01)

A standout in modern spy cinema, Raazi tells a deeply personal yet patriotic story. Led by Alia Bhatt, the film explores the journey of a young woman who enters enemy territory to serve her nation.

Emotionally charged and quietly intense, it highlights the human cost behind intelligence work, making it as moving as it is thrilling.

2. Sarfarosh

(Image Source: Twitter/@ohbaazigar)
(Image Source: Twitter/@ohbaazigar)

A classic that still resonates, Sarfarosh dives deep into cross-border terrorism and the cost of duty. Featuring Aamir Khan as a determined police officer, the film follows his relentless pursuit of a dangerous network operating under a deceptive facade. With Naseeruddin Shah delivering a chilling performance, the narrative balances action with emotional depth.

Available on platforms like Prime Video and YouTube, this film remains a benchmark for realistic storytelling in the genre.

3. Madras Cafe

(Image Source: Twitter/@thokojei)
(Image Source: Twitter/@thokojei)

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Madras Cafe offers a gritty and grounded look at covert operations during a politically volatile era. Starring John Abraham, the film follows an intelligence officer navigating a complex mission tied to real historical events.

Set against the backdrop of conflict in Sri Lanka, it stands out for its raw portrayal of espionage and the moral dilemmas faced by those working in the shadows.

4. Satya

(Image Source: Pinterest/bollywoodirect)
(Image Source: Pinterest/bollywoodirect)

While not a traditional spy film, Satya offers a raw and unfiltered look into the underworld, a space often intersecting with covert operations. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film captures the rise of a man drawn into organised crime.

With standout performances, especially by Manoj Bajpayee, it delivers intensity and realism that fans of dark, layered narratives will appreciate.

5. Romeo Akbar Walter

(Image Source: Twitter/@SadaaShree)
(Image Source: Twitter/@SadaaShree)

Inspired by real events, Romeo Akbar Walter, often referred to as RAW, follows an ordinary man turned undercover agent. John Abraham leads the film as he navigates identity, danger, and sacrifice during a high-risk mission.

Set during a tense period in history, the story captures the psychological and emotional toll of espionage, making it a compelling watch for fans of the genre.

Whether you’re drawn to emotionally driven narratives or edge-of-the-seat action, these films offer a powerful extension to the world of Dhurandhar 2. Each story reminds us that behind every mission lies courage, conflict, and choices that change lives forever.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of films are recommended if I enjoyed Dhurandhar 2?

If you enjoyed Dhurandhar 2, you might like other Indian spy thrillers. These films often blend action, emotion, suspense, and realism, offering compelling narratives about covert missions and national security.

What is 'Raazi' about?

Raazi is a modern spy film starring Alia Bhatt. It tells the personal and patriotic story of a young woman who goes into enemy territory to serve her nation, highlighting the human cost of intelligence work.

Is 'Sarfarosh' available to watch online?

Yes, the classic film 'Sarfarosh' is available on platforms like Prime Video and YouTube. It's a benchmark for realistic storytelling in the spy thriller genre.

What makes 'Madras Cafe' stand out?

Madras Cafe offers a gritty and grounded portrayal of covert operations during a politically volatile era, specifically set against the conflict in Sri Lanka. It's known for its raw depiction of espionage and the moral dilemmas faced by agents.

How does 'Romeo Akbar Walter' relate to real events?

Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) is inspired by real events. It follows an ordinary man who becomes an undercover agent, showcasing the psychological and emotional toll of espionage during a tense historical period.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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Entertainment Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge
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