BJP Releases Second List; Rupa Ganguly To Contest From Sonarpur Dakshin

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday unveiled its second list of candidates for the upcoming elections, naming actor-turned-politician Rupa Ganguly from Sonarpur Dakshin as the party expanded its slate and sharpened its electoral strategy.

With this list, the BJP has added more candidates across key constituencies, signalling its intent to consolidate its position as the campaign gathers pace. The party continues to balance organisational strength with recognisable faces in its line-up.

The second list builds on the party’s initial set of candidates, reflecting its ongoing efforts to finalise nominations while factoring in local dynamics and electoral considerations.



























