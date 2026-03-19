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HomeElectionBJP Releases Second List; Rupa Ganguly To Contest From Sonarpur Dakshin

BJP Releases Second List; Rupa Ganguly To Contest From Sonarpur Dakshin

With this list, the BJP has added more candidates across key constituencies, signalling its intent to consolidate its position as the campaign gathers pace.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 05:31 PM (IST)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday unveiled its second list of candidates for the upcoming elections, naming actor-turned-politician Rupa Ganguly from Sonarpur Dakshin as the party expanded its slate and sharpened its electoral strategy.

With this list, the BJP has added more candidates across key constituencies, signalling its intent to consolidate its position as the campaign gathers pace. The party continues to balance organisational strength with recognisable faces in its line-up.

The second list builds on the party’s initial set of candidates, reflecting its ongoing efforts to finalise nominations while factoring in local dynamics and electoral considerations.


BJP Releases Second List; Rupa Ganguly To Contest From Sonarpur Dakshin


BJP Releases Second List; Rupa Ganguly To Contest From Sonarpur Dakshin

 


BJP Releases Second List; Rupa Ganguly To Contest From Sonarpur Dakshin

 


BJP Releases Second List; Rupa Ganguly To Contest From Sonarpur Dakshin

 


BJP Releases Second List; Rupa Ganguly To Contest From Sonarpur Dakshin


BJP Releases Second List; Rupa Ganguly To Contest From Sonarpur Dakshin


BJP Releases Second List; Rupa Ganguly To Contest From Sonarpur Dakshin

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
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