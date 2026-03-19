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HomeElectionRG Kar Victim’s Mother Hints At BJP Candidacy; Name Likely In Second List For Panihati

RG Kar Victim’s Mother Hints At BJP Candidacy; Name Likely In Second List For Panihati

Abhaya’s mother is set to contest the West Bengal polls from Panihati as a BJP candidate. Citing women's safety and healthcare corruption, she aims to "uproot" TMC to find justice for her daughter.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
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In a significant political development, the mother of the deceased R.G. Kar doctor, referred to as Abhaya, has hinted that she may contest the upcoming elections as a BJP candidate. The BJP is expected to publish its second list of candidates by this afternoon, and reports suggest her name may be included for the Panihati assembly constituency.

The brutal murder of the young doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital previously triggered nationwide protests. For over a year and a half, Abhaya’s parents have been engaged in a relentless struggle for justice. While she had received offers from the BJP in the past, she has now expressed her own desire to stand from Panihati to take her fight to a broader platform.

Abhaya’s Mother Opens Up

In a phone interview with ABP Ananda, Abhaya’s mother explained her decision to enter the political fray. She emphasized that women’s safety is her primary motivation, stating that no woman or girl feels secure in West Bengal under the current administration.

"I want to be a candidate mainly because of women's safety. No girl, no woman is safe in West Bengal," she said. She further alleged that corruption has permeated every government office under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule. "Thieves and corrupt people have entered every office in the state... I want to join the BJP to protest against this." She admitted that while she was offered the opportunity earlier, she was not mentally prepared at that time.

Justice Through Political Change

Abhaya’s mother believes that uprooting the current government is the only way to improve the state's ailing health and education systems. She stated:

"I saw that the people of the state are not doing well at all because of the corruption of this government. So, I joined the BJP to uproot the entire Trinamool regime. I was the one who called and said that I want to be a candidate. I felt that the BJP was the only option to get justice for my daughter’s death."

She expressed hope that if the BJP comes to power, her daughter might finally receive justice. She also noted that her daughter lost her life while protesting against healthcare corruption, a theme that will remain central to her campaign.

Abhaya’s Father Voices Disappointment Over Protests

In contrast to the political momentum, Abhaya’s father expressed deep cynicism regarding the mass protests that followed their daughter's death. He alleged that many who joined the movement did so for personal or political gain rather than genuine justice.

"Those who protested, none of them did it for the sake of my daughter's justice. They did it for their own sake," he remarked. He added that the public remains unaware of the family's true struggle or the actual progress of the case. "No one knows those who were involved in the protest. Their intentions were bad from the beginning. They used my daughter's death as a political platform."

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will Abhaya's mother be contesting the upcoming elections?

Yes, Abhaya's mother has indicated she may contest the upcoming elections as a BJP candidate for the Panihati assembly constituency.

What is Abhaya's mother's main motivation for entering politics?

Her primary motivation is women's safety, stating that women do not feel secure in West Bengal under the current administration.

Why does Abhaya's mother want to join the BJP?

She wants to join the BJP to protest against corruption in government offices and to uproot the current Trinamool regime.

What is Abhaya's mother's belief about achieving justice?

She believes that joining the BJP and bringing them to power is the only way to achieve justice for her daughter's death and improve the state's systems.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election RG Kar Medical College Case West Bengal Election 2026 Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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