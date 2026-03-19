‘Khoon Ki Holi’ Threat: Delhi HC Orders Vigilance In Uttam Nagar

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The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the police and civil administration to maintain peace and ensure safety in Uttam Nagar amid rising communal tensions in the area.

The matter, which was earlier scheduled for hearing on Wednesday before a bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, was taken up on Thursday.

During the hearing, the court instructed authorities to ensure a secure atmosphere ahead of Eid.

“We thus direct the police and civil administration of the area to take all necessary action permissible under the law to ensure that the situation does not take any ugly turn and that an atmosphere is created conducive to the peaceful and dignified observance of the festival of Eid, which is likely to be tomorrow. Police bandobast to be made should be such that instils a sense of safety and security to all," the bench said.

Warning Against Any Attempt To Disturb Harmony

The bench also cautioned against any actions that could escalate tensions.

“Authorities shall also ensure that no one from any section of the society to play any kind of mischief having the potential of creating any untoward situation. Mr Lau, ask your police authorities not to be lax. Whatever happens in Delhi has a ripple effect,” the court added.

It further directed that security arrangements remain in place until the festival of Ram Navmi. The matter will next be heard on April 6.

Tensions After Killing In JJ Colony

Tensions in Uttam Nagar have remained high following the killing of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar in JJ Colony.

According to Delhi Police officials, the incident began after a water balloon thrown by a girl from Kumar’s family during Holi celebrations splashed another woman in the neighbourhood.

Kumar, who was returning home after playing Holi around 11pm, was allegedly stopped by the accused and attacked with bats, sticks and stones, leading to his death.

Threat Messages Surface After Incident

Following the killing, messages and threats targeting the Muslim community have surfaced in the area, particularly from Hindutva organisations. Some of these messages included the phrase “khoon ki Holi Eid pe khelenge” (We will play Holi with our blood on Eid).