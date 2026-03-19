Atanu Chakraborty resigned due to a profound misalignment between the bank's internal practices and his personal ethics. He felt certain actions over the last two years were not in congruence with his values.
Who Is Atanu Chakraborty? IAS Officer Whose HDFC Resignation Wiped Over ₹61,000 Crore In Market Value
Atanu Chakraborty, a retired IAS officer and former Finance Secretary, has resigned as HDFC Bank Chairman over "ethical concerns." As veteran Keki Mistry takes the helm, take a look at Atanu's profile
In a move that sent HDFC Bank’s stock tumbling and raised urgent questions about corporate governance in India's largest private lender, Atanu Chakraborty has resigned as part-time Chairman and Independent Director.The 1985-batch retired IAS officer stepped down with immediate effect on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, citing a profound misalignment between the bank’s internal "happenings and practices" and his personal ethics. As the RBI moves swiftly to appoint veteran Keki Mistry as interim chairman to steady the ship, investors are left asking: who exactly is the man whose departure wiped over ₹61,000 crore in market value in a single week?
A Career Built on Governance and Policy
Atanu Chakraborty is not just a former banker; he is one of India’s most seasoned career bureaucrats. A retired officer of the Gujarat cadre, his 35-year journey through the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) saw him handle the nation's most complex financial levers.
Union Ministry of Finance: Chakraborty served in high-pressure roles as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and Secretary, DIPAM. He was instrumental in managing India’s fiscal policy, the Union Budget formulation, and the strategic disinvestment of state-owned enterprises.
Global Representation: He represented India as an alternate Governor on the Board of the World Bank and served as a member of the Central Board of Directors of the RBI.
Infrastructure & Energy Maven: Before his tenure at the Ministry of Finance, he was the Director General of Hydrocarbons and held CEO/MD positions at major state entities like the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) and Gujarat Maritime Board.
The Academic Foundation
A native of Gujarat, Chakraborty’s approach to governance is backed by a robust technical and financial pedigree:
B.Tech: Electronics and Communication Engineering from NIT Kurukshetra.
Post-Graduate Diploma: Business Finance from ICFAI, Hyderabad.
MBA: From the University of Hull, UK.
The HDFC Tenure: A "Momentous" Phase
Appointed as Chairman of HDFC Bank in May 2021, Chakraborty presided over the bank’s historic $40 billion merger with HDFC Ltd. In his resignation letter, he described the period as "momentous," creating a global financial conglomerate that is now India’s second-largest bank.
However, his exit note was pointedly candid. He observed that certain practices over the last two years were "not in congruence with my personal values and ethics." While he praised the "energy and verve" of the bank's junior and middle management, his critique of the top-level "ideologies" has left the market searching for answers.
What Happens Next?
With Keki Mistry taking over as interim chairman for a three-month period, the focus shifts to whether Chakraborty’s resignation signals isolated friction or deeper post-merger integration issues. For now, the "retired bureaucrat" has chosen to let his resignation letter serve as his final word on a career defined by public service and, ultimately, personal principle.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Atanu Chakraborty resign from HDFC Bank?
What was Atanu Chakraborty's background before HDFC Bank?
Chakraborty is a retired 1985-batch IAS officer with 35 years of experience. He held significant roles in the Union Ministry of Finance, including Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs and DIPAM.
What key financial roles did Atanu Chakraborty hold?
He served as Secretary in the Union Ministry of Finance, handling fiscal policy and disinvestment. He also represented India at the World Bank and was on the RBI's Central Board.
What was Atanu Chakraborty's role at HDFC Bank?
He was appointed Chairman of HDFC Bank in May 2021. During his tenure, he oversaw the $40 billion merger with HDFC Ltd.
Who has been appointed as the interim chairman of HDFC Bank?
Veteran Keki Mistry has been appointed as the interim chairman of HDFC Bank for a three-month period.