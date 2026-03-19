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Sarke Chunar Row: Muslim Personal Darul Ifta in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has issued a fatwa against Canadian singer and dancer Nora Fatehi over the Hindi version of the Kannada song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The fatwa has been issued by the board’s Shahi Chief Mufti of Uttar Pradesh, Maulana Chaudhary Ifraheen Husain, today.

Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi in UP

The fatwa, issued against Nora Fatehi, is divided into five parts: the question, the answer, the decision, the appeal, and the conclusion.

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The question in the fatwa reads: “Recently, news has emerged about objectionable and obscene scenes in the song from the film The Devil, which has sparked public outrage and prompted the National Commission for Women (NCW) to issue a notice. People want to know what Islam says about such songs, dances, and obscene content.”

The fatwa then provided an answer quoting a verse from the Quran. “Islam is a pure religion that teaches modesty, chastity, and good morals. In Surah An-Nur 24:19, it is stated that those who spread indecency in society will face severe punishment.”

Decision By Muslim Personal Darul Ifta

The fatwa further mentions that creating, participating or spreading objectionable content is forbidden in Islam and is considered against Islamic teachings.

“Creating, participating in, or spreading obscene songs, dances, or objectionable visuals is therefore haram (forbidden) and considered a major sin (gunah-e-kabira). Content that harms youth, children, or societal moral values must be avoided and condemned. If any artist, regardless of religion or background, such as Nora Fatehi, participates in such content, this act will be considered against Islamic teachings.”

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It further advised the film industry and artists to publish content that is “respectful, civilised, and considerate”, before urging the government and relevant authorities to “take strict measures to control obscenity”.

“The general public is encouraged to boycott such content and protect their families and the next generation from it.”

The fatwa concludes that Islam is a religion of modesty, respect, and purity. It emphasises that it is everyone’s responsibility to promote goodness, decency, and morality in society through their behaviour and support.

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh: Muslim Personal Darul Ifta issues a fatwa against actor-dancer Nora Fatehi over the controversial song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke', featuring her. pic.twitter.com/2bjuowkcQt — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2026