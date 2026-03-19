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HomeEntertainmentFatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi In UP Over Hindi Version Of Kannada Song ‘Sarke Chunar’ With Sanjay Dutt

Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi In UP Over Hindi Version Of Kannada Song ‘Sarke Chunar’ With Sanjay Dutt

Sarke Chunar Row: A fatwa has been issued against Nora Fatehi over the Hindi song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ with Sanjay Dutt. The song is part of the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
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Sarke Chunar Row: Muslim Personal Darul Ifta in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has issued a fatwa against Canadian singer and dancer Nora Fatehi over the Hindi version of the Kannada song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The fatwa has been issued by the board’s Shahi Chief Mufti of Uttar Pradesh, Maulana Chaudhary Ifraheen Husain, today.  

Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi in UP

The fatwa, issued against Nora Fatehi, is divided into five parts: the question, the answer, the decision, the appeal, and the conclusion.

ALSO READ| Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence on ‘Sarke Chunar’ Row, Says Hindi Version Was Made Without Approval

The question in the fatwa reads: “Recently, news has emerged about objectionable and obscene scenes in the song from the film The Devil, which has sparked public outrage and prompted the National Commission for Women (NCW) to issue a notice. People want to know what Islam says about such songs, dances, and obscene content.”

The fatwa then provided an answer quoting a verse from the Quran. “Islam is a pure religion that teaches modesty, chastity, and good morals. In Surah An-Nur 24:19, it is stated that those who spread indecency in society will face severe punishment.”

Decision By Muslim Personal Darul Ifta

The fatwa further mentions that creating, participating or spreading objectionable content is forbidden in Islam and is considered against Islamic teachings. 

“Creating, participating in, or spreading obscene songs, dances, or objectionable visuals is therefore haram (forbidden) and considered a major sin (gunah-e-kabira). Content that harms youth, children, or societal moral values must be avoided and condemned. If any artist, regardless of religion or background, such as Nora Fatehi, participates in such content, this act will be considered against Islamic teachings.”

ALSO READ| NHRC Notice Over Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt Song ‘Sarke Chunar’ From Kannada Film; YouTube Video Goes Private

It further advised the film industry and artists to publish content that is “respectful, civilised, and considerate”, before urging the government and relevant authorities to “take strict measures to control obscenity”. 

“The general public is encouraged to boycott such content and protect their families and the next generation from it.”

The fatwa concludes that Islam is a religion of modesty, respect, and purity. It emphasises that it is everyone’s responsibility to promote goodness, decency, and morality in society through their behaviour and support.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a fatwa issued against Nora Fatehi?

A fatwa was issued against Nora Fatehi over objectionable and obscene scenes in a song from the film 'The Devil'.

What does Islam say about obscene songs and dances?

Islam teaches modesty and good morals. Spreading indecency is considered haram (forbidden) and a major sin, as stated in the Quran.

What is the advice given to artists and the film industry?

Artists and the film industry are advised to create content that is respectful, civilized, and considerate, avoiding obscenity.

What action is recommended for the general public?

The public is encouraged to boycott objectionable content and protect their families and future generations from its influence.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Dutt Kannada Nora Fatehi Breaking News ABP Live Sarke Chunar
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