PM Modi Speaks To Macron, Calls For De-Escalation In West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on the situation in West Asia, stressing the urgent need for de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Spoke with my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron, on the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy.



We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and… March 19, 2026

He added that both sides will continue close coordination to promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.