Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsPM Modi Speaks To Macron, Calls For De-Escalation In West Asia

PM Modi Speaks To Macron, Calls For De-Escalation In West Asia

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 04:26 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on the situation in West Asia, stressing the urgent need for de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

He added that both sides will continue close coordination to promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Related Video

China Israel Tension: China Issues Sharp Condemnation of Israeli Strikes on Iranian Leadership

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Mar 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Speaks To Macron, Calls For De-Escalation In West Asia
PM Modi Speaks To Macron, Calls For De-Escalation In West Asia
World
Tel Aviv Blasts, Gulf Refineries Ablaze As War Enters Day 20
Tel Aviv Blasts, Gulf Refineries Ablaze As War Enters Day 20
India
Bird Flu Confirmed In Kerala’s Alappuzha, Nearly 6,000 Birds To Be Culled As Containment Begins
Bird Flu Confirmed In Kerala’s Alappuzha, Nearly 6,000 Birds To Be Culled As Containment Begins
Cities
Hyderabad Raid Uncovers Adulterated Paneer Racket, 6 Held; Nearly 3,900 Kg Seized
Hyderabad Raid Uncovers Adulterated Paneer Racket, 6 Held; Nearly 3,900 Kg Seized
Advertisement

Videos

China Israel Tension: China Issues Sharp Condemnation of Israeli Strikes on Iranian Leadership
War update: Base hosts nearly 2,000 US troops and advanced fighter jets
Strike Alert: Iran launches massive counterattacks across multiple regions
Political Row: BJP Releases First List of 88 Candidates, CM Himanta to Contest from Jalukbari
Political Alert: Investigation did not strongly place Anand Singh at crime scene
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Vs Suvendu Showdown: EC Shake-Up, SIR Row, And BJP Push Define Banerjee’s Toughest Test
Opinion
Embed widget