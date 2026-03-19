Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan? Here's What This Shocking US Intel Report Reveals

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According to the annual 'US Intelligence Community' threat assessment report presented to the US Senate on Wednesday (March 18, 2026), the relationship between India and Pakistan continues to pose a risk of nuclear conflict. The 34-page report states that while neither India nor Pakistan desires a direct conflict, conditions that encourage terrorist elements to incite crises still exist. The document notes, "The risk of nuclear conflict persists due to the India-Pakistan relationship, as previous confrontations between these two nuclear-armed nations have created threats of escalation." Last year's terrorist attack near Pahalgam in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir underscored the danger of attacks acting as a catalyst for conflict.

The report further mentions, "Intervention by President Donald Trump has reduced recent nuclear tensions, and our assessment is that neither country wishes to return to open warfare; however, circumstances favoring terrorist elements remain." Additionally, the document highlights that relations between Pakistan and the Taliban have remained strained with frequent cross-border skirmishes. Islamabad remains frustrated by the presence of anti-Pakistan terrorist groups in Afghanistan while facing a surge in domestic terrorist violence.

Director of National Intelligence on Missile Threats

On Wednesday, US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard informed lawmakers that Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missiles could include systems capable of targeting the United States. Speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also stated that threats to the US are projected to grow from the current 3,000+ missiles to over 16,000 by 2035

Gabbard emphasized that a secure US nuclear deterrent ensures the nation's safety against strategic threats. She added, "However, Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan are researching and developing several innovative, advanced, or conventional missile delivery systems equipped with nuclear and conventional payloads that could place our country at risk."