‘We All Look Kind Of Same’: Vir Das Roasts Royal Albert Hall For Mistaking Him For Aziz Ansari

Vir Das recently took to social media to poke fun at London’s Royal Albert Hall after it mistakenly used his photo instead of American actor-comedian Aziz Ansari. Ansari is currently on his Hypothetical Tour and is set to perform at the venue on July 11.

‘We All Look Kind Of Same’

Sharing a photo of a Google search result on a phone screen, Vir wrote, “Who’s gonna tell em? Also my show is April 1.” The listing included details about Emmy-winning comedian’s upcoming show at the Royal Albert Hall, but featured Vir’s picture instead.

Vir wrote in the picture, “@azizansari or @virdas? Guess we all do look kind of the same.” In the caption of the post, Vir said, “My show is April 1. But who’s gonna tell em :-) got sent this.”

Who’s gonna tell em? Also my show is April 1 :-) pic.twitter.com/WqdCOCeNQg — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 15, 2026

Soon after Vir’s post went viral, the venue appeared to fix the error, with Aziz Ansari’s photo now showing on the page.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Reacting to Vir’s post, one social media user suggested, “I do think you and @azizansari should have a good cop bad cop show.”

Another added, “What a plot twist it could be! What if you have been Aziz Ansari all this time and Vir Das is your AI-generated parallel character (or vice versa)?”

“I haven't seen you both in the same room together. So…,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “The next thing you know, all your charges are showing up under Aziz Ansari's name.”

On the work front, Vir Das was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which also marked his directorial debut. The film stars Mona Singh, and special appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. Vir plays the lead role of an agent sent on a mission in India. He co-directed the film with Kavi Shastri.