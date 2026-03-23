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HomeEntertainmentVishal Dadlani Takes Swipe At Dhurandhar 2 Over Demonetisation Angle, Says 'Get Information From Better Source'

Vishal Dadlani Takes Swipe At Dhurandhar 2 Over Demonetisation Angle, Says 'Get Information From Better Source'

Vishal Dadlani’s viral posts hint at Dhurandhar 2’s demonetisation angle, sparking debate as Ranveer Singh’s film dominates the box office.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
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Even as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its impressive box office run, crossing the Rs 500 crore mark globally, the conversation around the film has taken a new turn. This time, it isn't about its scale or performances, but a subtle social media reaction from singer Vishal Dadlani that has caught everyone's attention. Without naming the film directly, his remarks have fuelled speculation and debate.

ALSO READ: Hamza’s Mission Is Bloodshed, Dhar’s Is ‘Justifying’ Demonetisation - Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Reviews

Vishal Dadlani’s Cryptic Instagram Story

Amid the film’s growing popularity, Vishal took to Instagram Stories and shared a series of posts that many believe were aimed at Dhurandhar 2. His statements, though indirect, referenced discussions around the 2016 demonetisation and its broader implications.

One of his posts read, “In light of the new BS doing the rounds, it's important to remember that... A film is just entertainment. Facts are facts no matter what.”

The message quickly gained traction, with users linking it to the narrative explored in the film.

'Watch Films For Fun'

In another post, the singer reinforced his point while sharing data and analysis related to terror activity post-demonetisation.

He added, “Watch films for fun, but get your information from better sources.”

While Vishal refrained from naming Dhurandhar 2, the context made the reference hard to miss, especially as the film reimagines demonetisation as a strategic operation within its storyline.

The Film’s Narrative And Rising Debate

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film blends fictional storytelling with real-world events, including political and geopolitical developments. Within the narrative, demonetisation is portrayed as a calculated move to curb terror funding, an angle that has now sparked fresh discussions.

Despite the ongoing debate, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office, drawing audiences in large numbers.

A Film That’s Winning At The Box Office

Starring Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has managed to strike a chord with audiences while also inviting scrutiny over its themes.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a film directed by Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. It is currently performing strongly at the box office.

What has Vishal Dadlani commented on regarding the film?

Vishal Dadlani made indirect remarks on Instagram Stories about demonetisation and the role of films as entertainment. He advised people to get their information from reliable sources.

What is the film's narrative about demonetisation?

The film reimagines demonetisation as a strategic operation aimed at curbing terror funding. This portrayal has sparked discussions and debates.

How is Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing at the box office?

The film is having an impressive box office run, having crossed the Rs 500 crore mark globally. It continues to draw large audiences despite the ongoing scrutiny.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
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Vishal Dadlani Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2 Controversy
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