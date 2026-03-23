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Even as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its impressive box office run, crossing the Rs 500 crore mark globally, the conversation around the film has taken a new turn. This time, it isn't about its scale or performances, but a subtle social media reaction from singer Vishal Dadlani that has caught everyone's attention. Without naming the film directly, his remarks have fuelled speculation and debate.

ALSO READ: Hamza’s Mission Is Bloodshed, Dhar’s Is ‘Justifying’ Demonetisation - Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Reviews

Vishal Dadlani’s Cryptic Instagram Story

Amid the film’s growing popularity, Vishal took to Instagram Stories and shared a series of posts that many believe were aimed at Dhurandhar 2. His statements, though indirect, referenced discussions around the 2016 demonetisation and its broader implications.

One of his posts read, “In light of the new BS doing the rounds, it's important to remember that... A film is just entertainment. Facts are facts no matter what.”

The message quickly gained traction, with users linking it to the narrative explored in the film.

'Watch Films For Fun'

Pakistan gets exposed in Dhurandhar and @VishalDadlani doesn’t seem happy about it.



he was also part of anti CAA and farmer protest btw!! pic.twitter.com/RE9qet0HRX — Moana (@ladynationalist) March 22, 2026

In another post, the singer reinforced his point while sharing data and analysis related to terror activity post-demonetisation.

He added, “Watch films for fun, but get your information from better sources.”

While Vishal refrained from naming Dhurandhar 2, the context made the reference hard to miss, especially as the film reimagines demonetisation as a strategic operation within its storyline.

The Film’s Narrative And Rising Debate

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film blends fictional storytelling with real-world events, including political and geopolitical developments. Within the narrative, demonetisation is portrayed as a calculated move to curb terror funding, an angle that has now sparked fresh discussions.

Despite the ongoing debate, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office, drawing audiences in large numbers.

A Film That’s Winning At The Box Office

Starring Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has managed to strike a chord with audiences while also inviting scrutiny over its themes.