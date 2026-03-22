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HomeEntertainmentParineeti Chopra Admits Having A ‘Crush’ On Co-Star, Fans Love The Twist

Parineeti Chopra Admits Having A ‘Crush’ On Co-Star, Fans Love The Twist

Parineeti Chopra reveals she has a crush on her co-star, husband Raghav Chadha, in a cute Instagram post that’s winning hearts online.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai, March 22: Actress Parineeti Chopra has revealed that she has a crush on her co-actor. Yes, in her latest post, the 'Kesari' actress admitted that she has a crush on the latest actor she is working with.

However, Parineeti's crush is none other than her politician husband, Raghav Chadha.

(Image Source: Instagram/@parineetichopra)
(Image Source: Instagram/@parineetichopra)

On Sunday, she took to the Stories section of her official Instagram account and shared a photo of a vanity van with the name "Raghav Chadha" on the door.

The text read, "Sometimes you can have a crush on your costar(sic)", followed by a kissy face emoji.

While it is not clear what Parineeti and Raghav are shooting for, it would be exciting to see the two sharing the screen yet again.

Before this, the couple graced an entertaining episode of "The Great Indian Kapil Show", in July last year.

The 'Saina' actress loves to shower her husband with praises and admiration on social media whenever she gets a chance.

Recently, Parineeti called her husband her ‘hero’ for raising the important issue of menstrual hygiene in Parliament.

During a speech in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav pointed out that a large number of girls still miss school during menstruation due to the lack of access to sanitary pads, clean water, proper sanitation facilities, and privacy.

The politician further emphasized that menstrual hygiene should not be seen as charity or a favour, but as a fundamental issue linked to health, education, equality, and dignity.

Resharing the clip of Raghav's speech on her Instagram Stories, Parineeti called him her "Hero".

Refreshing your memory, in May 2023, Parineeti left everyone surprised as she uploaded some photographs from her engagement ceremony with Raghav on social media.

After this, the couple finally tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a private ceremony in Udaipur.

Taking the next step in their journey, Parineeti and Raghav embraced parenthood on October 19 last year as they welcomed their son Neer.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who does Parineeti Chopra have a crush on?

Parineeti Chopra recently revealed she has a crush on her co-star, who is none other than her politician husband, Raghav Chadha.

What did Parineeti Chopra post on her Instagram Stories?

Parineeti Chopra shared a photo of a vanity van with 'Raghav Chadha' on the door, hinting at a crush on her co-star.

What important issue did Raghav Chadha raise in Parliament?

Raghav Chadha spoke about menstrual hygiene, highlighting how a lack of facilities causes girls to miss school and stressing it's a fundamental issue.

When did Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha get married and welcome a child?

The couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, and welcomed their son, Neer, on October 19 last year.

Published at : 22 Mar 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra
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