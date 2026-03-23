Strait Of Hormuz Turns Flashpoint As Iran Floats $2 Million Transit Fee Amid Gulf Tensions

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Iran has signaled a dramatic shift in how it may control maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, with a senior lawmaker suggesting that merchant vessels could be charged up to $2 million for passage. The remarks, delivered by Alaeddin Boroujerdi during a televised appearance and later amplified by state media, come amid intensifying geopolitical friction in the Gulf.

Tehran Signals ‘Cost Of War’ Through Transit Charges

Boroujerdi framed the proposed fees as both a financial necessity and a symbol of national authority over one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors. “Because war has costs, naturally we must take transit fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” he reportedly said. He also described the move as reflective of Iran’s “strength” and its capacity to regulate access through the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to international markets, as per a report on India Today.

The suggestion underscores Tehran’s attempt to leverage geography at a time of heightened confrontation, using economic tools alongside military posturing.

Global Shipping & Energy Markets On Edge

The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments, making any disruption a matter of global concern. Even the prospect of steep transit fees could unsettle shipping operators already grappling with conflict-related risks in the region.

For international firms, the implications extend beyond higher costs. Payments routed to Iranian authorities could potentially violate existing sanctions, exposing companies to legal challenges and financial penalties. This adds another layer of complexity to navigating one of the busiest — and now most volatile — maritime chokepoints, reported NDTV.

War Of Words Intensifies Between Washington & Tehran

The comments come against the backdrop of sharp rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned that Washington could target Iran’s energy infrastructure if maritime access is curtailed. Trump stated that the United States would destroy Iran’s “various power plants, starting with the biggest one first” if restrictions persist.

Boroujerdi responded with a stark counterwarning, asserting that Israel’s energy infrastructure could be destroyed “within a day” if Iran retaliates. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian indicated that while the strait remains operational, access may not be uniformly granted, suggesting a selective approach based on geopolitical alignments.

Strait Of Hormuz Emerges As High-Stakes Battleground

Tehran has also warned of a complete shutdown of the strait if its facilities come under attack, heightening fears of a direct confrontation. Although Iranian officials claim neutral vessels are being allowed safe passage, recent incidents involving ships have already disrupted tanker movement.

As tensions deepen, the Strait of Hormuz is fast becoming both a strategic lever and a potential flashpoint. Any escalation here could ripple across global energy markets and trade networks, underscoring the far-reaching consequences of the unfolding standoff.