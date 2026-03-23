Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Delhi on Monday woke up to cloudy skies and light rain again as March continues to witness an unusual weather change. The national capital is likely to see more showers today, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast.

The IMD has forecast “generally cloudy conditions with a chance of very light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the forenoon to afternoon hours” on Monday. Cloudy skies are expected to persist throughout the coming week.

Delhi: Pleasant weather graced Panchsheel Marg in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tj6e7k9QOE — IANS (@ians_india) March 23, 2026

The forecast comes after an unusual bout of rainfall on Thursday and Friday brought much-needed relief from the heat.

Delhi also woke up to a cloudy Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 15.6°C, which is slightly below the seasonal average, as per IMD data.

#WATCH | Delhi | Weather changes in the national capital.



Visuals from Kartavya Path pic.twitter.com/AXxkWF90iV — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2026

Temperatures To See Steady Rise This Week

The cooling impact of the recent showers continued to be felt, although both maximum and minimum temperatures were marginally higher than Saturday’s readings, they remained below normal levels. The maximum temperature was recorded at 29.5°C, about 2°C below average, while the minimum stood at 15.6°C, around 1.7°C lower than usual.

The maximum temperature is expected to increase steadily throughout the week. By March 26, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 32 to 34°C, which will remain the same till Saturday (March 28).

The minimum temperature will also rise to 16 to 18°C by March 26, and is likely to remain the same till March 28.

The air quality was 'moderate' at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 154, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between zero and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.