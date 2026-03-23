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HomeCitiesDelhi Wakes Up To Light Rain As IMD Forecasts More Showers Today; Temp To Rise After Rare March Chill

Delhi Wakes Up To Light Rain As IMD Forecasts More Showers Today; Temp To Rise After Rare March Chill

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi is likely to get light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the forenoon to afternoon hours.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
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Delhi on Monday woke up to cloudy skies and light rain again as March continues to witness an unusual weather change. The national capital is likely to see more showers today, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast. 

The IMD has forecast “generally cloudy conditions with a chance of very light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the forenoon to afternoon hours” on Monday. Cloudy skies are expected to persist throughout the coming week.

The forecast comes after an unusual bout of rainfall on Thursday and Friday brought much-needed relief from the heat. 

Delhi also woke up to a cloudy Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 15.6°C, which is slightly below the seasonal average, as per IMD data.

Temperatures To See Steady Rise This Week 

The cooling impact of the recent showers continued to be felt, although both maximum and minimum temperatures were marginally higher than Saturday’s readings, they remained below normal levels. The maximum temperature was recorded at 29.5°C, about 2°C below average, while the minimum stood at 15.6°C, around 1.7°C lower than usual.  

The maximum temperature is expected to increase steadily throughout the week. By March 26, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 32 to 34°C, which will remain the same till Saturday (March 28).

The minimum temperature will also rise to 16 to 18°C by March 26, and is likely to remain the same till March 28.

The air quality was 'moderate' at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 154, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between zero and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather forecast for Delhi this week?

Delhi can expect generally cloudy conditions with a chance of very light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning throughout the week. Cloudy skies are predicted to persist.

What were the recent temperatures in Delhi?

The maximum temperature was recorded at 29.5°C (below normal), and the minimum temperature was 15.6°C (also below seasonal average).

How are temperatures expected to change this week?

Temperatures are predicted to rise steadily. By March 26, maximum temperatures could reach 32-34°C, and minimum temperatures are expected to be between 16-18°C.

What was Delhi's air quality?

The air quality in Delhi was 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 154.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather IMD
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