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HomeNewsWorldNetanyahu Calls On World Leaders To Join US-Israel War Against Iran

Netanyahu Calls On World Leaders To Join US-Israel War Against Iran

Netanyahu's comments came amid escalating threats following Trump’s warning that US could strike Iranian power plants if navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is not fully restored within 48 hours.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on world leaders to join the United States and Israel in their war against Iran, warning that Tehran poses a threat far beyond the Middle East. Speaking from the southern Israeli city of Arad, where an Iranian strike was reported, Netanyahu said some countries were already moving towards supporting the campaign and urged broader international involvement. His remarks came as Iran warned of retaliatory attacks on regional energy infrastructure and a separate military helicopter crash in Qatar killed seven people, including Turkish and Qatari personnel, further highlighting rising instability across the region.

Netanyahu Calls For Wider War Effort

Addressing reporters at the site of the attack in Arad, Netanyahu accused Iran of deliberately targeting civilians and claimed the country possessed the capability to strike long-range targets deep inside Europe. He said the conflict was not only Israel’s fight but one that affected global security, urging other nations to stand alongside the United States and Israel.

His comments came amid escalating threats following US President Donald Trump’s warning that Washington could strike Iranian power plants if navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is not fully restored within 48 hours. The narrow waterway is one of the world’s most important oil routes, and any disruption has raised fears of a wider economic impact.

Iran responded sharply to the threat. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said any attack on Iran’s power facilities would be met immediately with strikes on energy and oil infrastructure across the region. Writing on X, he warned that critical facilities would be treated as legitimate targets and said such escalation could push global oil prices higher for a prolonged period.

Helicopter Crash In Qatar Kills Seven

In a separate development, Turkey confirmed that three of its citizens were among seven people killed in a military helicopter crash in Qatar. The Turkish Defence Ministry said the dead included one Turkish soldier and two security personnel from defence firm Aselsan, along with four members of Qatar’s armed forces.

Qatari authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. Earlier statements from Qatar’s Defence Ministry had confirmed casualties, and the latest update said all those on board had died.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tension across the Gulf, with several countries on alert as the confrontation involving Iran, Israel and the United States continues to widen.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netanyahu Iran Israel War Iran War
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