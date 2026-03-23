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HomeCitiesDelhi Power Rates Likely To Go Up From April — Here's Why And Will Govt Offer Relief?

Delhi Power Rates Likely To Go Up From April — Here's Why And Will Govt Offer Relief?

Delhi electricity tariffs are likely to increase from April to clear over Rs 38,000 crore in dues to power distribution companies, following a Supreme Court order.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 08:24 AM (IST)
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Power tariffs in the national capital are likely to see an uptick from April, as the Delhi government prepares to clear pending dues exceeding Rs 38,000 crore to the city’s three power distribution companies.

The move follows a Supreme Court directive issued in August last year, which mandated the payment of regulatory assets, including carrying costs of Rs 27,200 crore, to the three private discoms: BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL, over a period of seven years.

However, the government is considering a subsidy mechanism to offset the impact of the proposed hike on consumers.

Regulatory Assets Pile Up

Regulatory assets, essentially costs incurred by discoms that are to be recovered later,  have ballooned significantly over the past decade, largely due to the absence of any tariff revision during the Aam Aadmi Party’s tenure.

According to a January submission by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), the total regulatory assets in Delhi currently stand at Rs 38,552 crore.

The breakup includes Rs 19,174 crore owed to BRPL, Rs 12,333 crore to BYPL and Rs 7,046 crore to TPDDL. These figures represent approved expenditures made by the discoms in supplying electricity to consumers.

Recovery Plan And Likely Surcharge

Officials noted that the dues have swelled further due to accumulating interest caused by delays in cost recovery.

The Supreme Court has also directed DERC to formulate a detailed recovery plan, factoring in carrying costs and conducting a comprehensive audit to explain the prolonged delay.

The outstanding amount is expected to be recovered through an increased regulatory asset surcharge in electricity bills, spread over a seven-year period.

Earlier, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood had indicated that discoms would be allowed to recover around Rs 27,000 crore in regulatory assets, signalling a possible rise in power tariffs in the near future.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are electricity tariffs in Delhi likely to increase?

Electricity tariffs in Delhi are expected to rise from April as the government plans to clear over Rs 38,000 crore in pending dues to power distribution companies.

What are regulatory assets and why have they accumulated?

Regulatory assets are costs incurred by power distribution companies that are meant to be recovered later. They have accumulated significantly due to the absence of tariff revisions during the Aam Aadmi Party's tenure.

How will the pending dues to discoms be recovered?

The outstanding dues are expected to be recovered through an increased regulatory asset surcharge added to electricity bills over a seven-year period.

Will consumers be impacted by the tariff hike?

The government is considering a subsidy mechanism to offset the potential impact of the proposed tariff hike on consumers.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
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DELHI DELHI NEWS
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