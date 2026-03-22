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HomeNewsPM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting On Energy Supply Preparedness

PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting On Energy Supply Preparedness

The govt reviewed contingency plans to deal with any disruption in crude oil shipments, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of India’s energy imports passes.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 05:47 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review India’s preparedness in the petroleum, crude oil, gas, power and fertiliser sectors in view of the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia, following rising tensions linked to the Strait of Hormuz. The meeting focused on ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential energy resources, maintaining stable logistics chains and securing efficient distribution across the country. 

Focus On Supply Stability

According to officials, the Prime Minister assessed the availability and movement of petroleum products, natural gas, electricity generation inputs and fertiliser supplies, stressing the need for constant monitoring as the situation in West Asia continues to develop.

The government reviewed contingency plans to deal with any disruption in crude oil shipments, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route through which a significant share of India’s energy imports passes. Ministries concerned were asked to ensure that supply lines remain stable and that transportation and storage systems function without interruption.

Hormuz Tensions Raise Global Concerns

United States President Donald Trump has warned Iran to fully restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. Trump said Washington could target Iranian power plants if the waterway was not reopened.

Iran responded by warning that any attack on its infrastructure would be met with retaliatory strikes on energy and oil facilities across the region, raising fears of a wider conflict that could affect global markets.

Given India’s heavy dependence on energy imports from the Gulf, the government is closely monitoring developments to ensure that domestic supplies remain secure despite the escalating tensions.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
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PM Modi Breaking News Energy Crisis ABP Live Iran Israel War Iran War
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