The personal lives of actor-politician Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan have once again become the centre of intense public discussion. Long-standing rumours linking the two resurfaced strongly after Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce in a Chennai court, alleging that the actor was involved in an extramarital relationship with a colleague. As the speculation intensified online, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt stepped forward with a strong message defending the duo’s right to privacy and personal freedom.

Vikram Bhatt Speaks Out On Social Media

Taking to Instagram, Vikram Bhatt shared a detailed note addressing the growing chatter around the actors’ personal lives. Alongside an image carrying the message “their films belong to us. Their lives do not”, the filmmaker reflected on the situation and the way public discourse often intrudes into private matters.

“There has been a great deal of noise about the personal lives of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. I do not know whether the rumours online are true or not. But if they are, then I feel compelled to say a few things,” Vikram wrote.

Drawing from personal experiences, he spoke about the importance of emotional freedom and the complexities of relationships.

“My recent incarceration has made me understand the value of freedom. What it is to crave a cup of tea that is not going to come. What it is to hunt for a tube of toothpaste. What it is to wait for seven in the evening, when the bail applications come in. But there is a worse incarceration. It is the incarceration of the human soul. The incarceration of happiness. When two people remain trapped in a relationship that has run its course, but society insists that the relationship must continue; that too is a prison.”

A Personal Reflection On Relationships

Continuing his post, Vikram revealed that he had experienced both sides of complicated relationships.

“I have been somebody’s fool, and I have been fooled. In other words, I have been there. Done that. Got the T-shirt. The human heart is fallible. It goes where it finds happiness. It came together to find happiness, and it's going away to find happiness. Speaking for myself, I would walk out of a loveless relationship. I might walk out with money. I might walk out with property. But most importantly, I would walk out with my honour and my dignity.”

He concluded his note by stressing that audiences should separate an artist’s work from their private life.

“Their films belong to us. Their personal lives do not. I will always stand for the freedom of the human heart. They have a right to live and to love.”

Vijay’s Personal Life Under Spotlight

The renewed attention around Vijay’s personal life follows the divorce petition filed by his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, after 25 years of marriage. The petition claims the actor has been “emotionally withdrawn” since 2021 and accuses him of showing “verbal disdain”, “constructive desertion”, and forcing her to live separately within the marital home.

The couple first registered their marriage in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998, before holding a ceremonial wedding in Chennai on August 25, 1999. They share two children, son Jason Sanjay, who is preparing to make his directorial debut with Sundeep Kishan’s Sigma, and daughter Divya Saasha.

Public Appearance Fuels Speculation

Speculation around Vijay and Trisha intensified after the two were seen together at a public event earlier this month. On March 5, they attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son, where they walked onto the stage together to greet the newlyweds, posed for photographs, and left the venue at the same time.

Meanwhile, Sangeeta’s petition also claims that Vijay’s alleged relationship has caused embarrassment to their children. The case is currently awaiting its next hearing, scheduled for April 20, 2026.