Jr NTR Loses Patience With Shouting Fans At Bengaluru Hospital Event, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Jr NTR Loses Patience With Shouting Fans At Bengaluru Hospital Event, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Jr NTR loses patience after fans interrupt his speech at a Bengaluru hospital event. Viral videos show chaotic scenes as police intervene to control the crowd.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A public appearance by Telugu superstar Jr NTR in Bengaluru turned unexpectedly chaotic after an enthusiastic crowd repeatedly interrupted his speech. The actor had travelled to the city on March 8 to attend the inauguration of a new facility at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Super Speciality Hospital, but the event soon spiralled into a noisy spectacle as hundreds of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

Clips from the incident are now circulating widely on social media, capturing tense moments as the actor briefly lost patience while trying to address the audience.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Visit Sparks Chaos As Fans Breach Security, Escalator Damaged At Hospital Event

Speech Interrupted As Fans Chant Slogans

Several videos from the event show Jr NTR standing on stage attempting to deliver his remarks when loud chants from the crowd suddenly disrupted the programme. The continuous shouting forced him to pause mid-speech.

Clearly irritated by the interruptions, the actor turned towards the audience and requested silence.

Speaking in Telugu, he said, "Can you all be silent, please?" He then repeated the request in English, saying, "I said quiet... quiet."

The cheering initially continued, but the crowd eventually quietened down. Once the hall fell silent, Jr NTR acknowledged the response and said, "Good. Thanks."

Huge Crowd Creates Chaos Inside Hospital

The event attracted an overwhelming turnout, with hundreds of fans gathering within the hospital premises in hopes of seeing the popular star up close. As excitement grew, the crowd surged forward, creating disorder inside the building.

According to videos circulating online, the situation quickly became difficult to manage as people rushed toward the area where the actor was present.

Escalator Damaged Amid Crowd Rush

Footage from the scene also suggests that the heavy rush of people caused disruption within the facility. In one instance, an escalator inside the hospital was reportedly damaged as the crowd pushed forward.

Some clips also show a fan stumbling on the escalator before being helped up by another person, adding to the tense atmosphere at the venue.

Security And Police Step In

As the crowd swelled, maintaining order became increasingly challenging. Videos show members of Jr NTR’s security team attempting to create a passage for the actor while navigating through the packed space.

With the situation nearing stampede-like conditions, police personnel eventually intervened to restore order and manage the crowd inside the hospital building.

The incident has since become a talking point online, with the viral clips offering a glimpse into the intense fan frenzy that often surrounds one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the chaos during Jr NTR's public appearance in Bengaluru?

Enthusiastic fans gathered in large numbers to see Jr NTR, repeatedly interrupting his speech with chants and causing disorder within the hospital premises.

How did Jr NTR react to the crowd interruptions?

He was clearly irritated and requested silence from the audience, first in Telugu and then in English, saying 'I said quiet... quiet.'

Were there any damages reported at the event?

Yes, an escalator inside the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences hospital was reportedly damaged due to the heavy rush of the crowd.

What was the role of security and police at the event?

Jr NTR's security team tried to manage the crowd and create a passage. Police eventually intervened to restore order and manage the situation as it neared stampede-like conditions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Telugu Cinema Jr NTR ENtertainment News
