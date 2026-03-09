Jr NTR Loses Patience With Shouting Fans At Bengaluru Hospital Event, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A public appearance by Telugu superstar Jr NTR in Bengaluru turned unexpectedly chaotic after an enthusiastic crowd repeatedly interrupted his speech. The actor had travelled to the city on March 8 to attend the inauguration of a new facility at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Super Speciality Hospital, but the event soon spiralled into a noisy spectacle as hundreds of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

Clips from the incident are now circulating widely on social media, capturing tense moments as the actor briefly lost patience while trying to address the audience.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Visit Sparks Chaos As Fans Breach Security, Escalator Damaged At Hospital Event

Speech Interrupted As Fans Chant Slogans

Several videos from the event show Jr NTR standing on stage attempting to deliver his remarks when loud chants from the crowd suddenly disrupted the programme. The continuous shouting forced him to pause mid-speech.

Clearly irritated by the interruptions, the actor turned towards the audience and requested silence.

Speaking in Telugu, he said, "Can you all be silent, please?" He then repeated the request in English, saying, "I said quiet... quiet."

The cheering initially continued, but the crowd eventually quietened down. Once the hall fell silent, Jr NTR acknowledged the response and said, "Good. Thanks."

Huge Crowd Creates Chaos Inside Hospital

The event attracted an overwhelming turnout, with hundreds of fans gathering within the hospital premises in hopes of seeing the popular star up close. As excitement grew, the crowd surged forward, creating disorder inside the building.

According to videos circulating online, the situation quickly became difficult to manage as people rushed toward the area where the actor was present.

Escalator Damaged Amid Crowd Rush

Footage from the scene also suggests that the heavy rush of people caused disruption within the facility. In one instance, an escalator inside the hospital was reportedly damaged as the crowd pushed forward.

Some clips also show a fan stumbling on the escalator before being helped up by another person, adding to the tense atmosphere at the venue.

Security And Police Step In

As the crowd swelled, maintaining order became increasingly challenging. Videos show members of Jr NTR’s security team attempting to create a passage for the actor while navigating through the packed space.

With the situation nearing stampede-like conditions, police personnel eventually intervened to restore order and manage the crowd inside the hospital building.

The incident has since become a talking point online, with the viral clips offering a glimpse into the intense fan frenzy that often surrounds one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars.