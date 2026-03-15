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HomeEntertainmentTVK Chief Vijay Arrives At CBI Office For Questioning In Karur Stampede Case

TVK Chief Vijay Arrives At CBI Office For Questioning In Karur Stampede Case

Actor and TVK president Vijay appears before the CBI in connection with the 2025 Karur stampede case that claimed 41 lives during a political outreach event.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
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Actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday as part of the ongoing probe into the 2025 Karur stampede case. The development marks a significant step in the investigation surrounding the tragic incident that took place during a public outreach programme last year.

The stampede occurred on September 27 in Karur, during a political event led by Vijay, and resulted in the deaths of 41 people. Authorities are now examining multiple aspects of the gathering, including event planning, crowd control measures and the timeline of events that unfolded that day.

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Vijay Appears Before CBI For Questioning

On Sunday, Vijay left from a hotel and proceeded to the CBI headquarters to cooperate with investigators. His appearance comes as the agency continues its detailed examination of the circumstances that led to the fatal crowd surge during the political gathering.

The popular actor-turned-politician has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation as part of the ongoing probe into the Karur stampede that took place on September 27, 2025.

The tragedy occurred during a large public event led by Vijay in Karur. As thousands gathered to attend the outreach programme, the crowd situation escalated into chaos, ultimately leading to a deadly stampede.

Authorities have since been examining multiple factors that may have contributed to the incident.

Case Transferred To CBI After Supreme Court Order

Initially, the case was being handled by a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, the matter was later transferred to the CBI following an order from the Supreme Court, which called for an independent and impartial inquiry into the tragedy.

Since taking over the investigation, the central agency has been gathering evidence and reviewing documents related to the planning and execution of the programme.

Investigators Examine Event Delays And Crowd Management

One of the key aspects under scrutiny is an alleged seven-hour delay between the scheduled start of the event and Vijay’s eventual arrival at the venue. Investigators are assessing whether the prolonged wait contributed to severe crowd congestion that ultimately led to the stampede.

The CBI is also reviewing details of the permissions obtained for the programme and seeking clarity on who within the party structure was responsible for organising the Karur event.

Questions Over Safety Arrangements

Authorities are further examining whether organisers conducted adequate risk assessments in coordination with the district administration before the event.

Investigators are also looking into whether essential arrangements such as drinking water facilities, proper entry and exit points, and crowd movement controls, were in place for the large number of attendees present that day.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did actor Vijay appear before the CBI?

Vijay appeared before the CBI on Sunday as part of their ongoing investigation into the 2025 Karur stampede case.

When and where did the Karur stampede occur?

The stampede occurred on September 27, 2025, in Karur during a public outreach program led by Vijay.

What is the CBI investigating regarding the Karur stampede?

The CBI is examining event planning, crowd control, the timeline of events, and potential delays in Vijay's arrival.

Who was initially investigating the Karur stampede case?

Initially, the case was handled by a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) before being transferred to the CBI.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
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ENtertainment News Vijay TVK Karur Stampede CBI Investigation
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