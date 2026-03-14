Ustaad Bhagat Singh First Review Out: Pawan Kalyan’s Entry Scene Called ‘Paisa Vasool’

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Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming Telugu action entertainer ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Even before its theatrical release, the film has generated massive excitement among fans. Scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 19 March 2026, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi, the movie is already dominating conversations on social media. With just days left for its premiere, the film’s first early reaction has begun circulating online, adding to the growing anticipation.

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First Review Of ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Goes Viral

#PawanKalyan Entry Scene is Paisa Vasool 🔥🔥🔥 !



Watching Overseas Censor Screening #UstaadBhagatSingh ! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 11, 2026

On 11 March, trade analyst Umer Sandhu shared what he described as the first review of the film on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Reacting to the overseas censor screening, he posted:

"#PawanKalyan Entry Scene is Paisa Vasool 🔥🔥🔥 ! Watching Overseas Censor Screening #UstaadBhagatSingh !"

His brief yet enthusiastic response quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many praising the actor’s screen presence even before the official release.

Advance Booking Reportedly Crosses Rs 120 Crore

The buzz surrounding ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ is also reflected in its impressive advance bookings. According to a report by MoneyControl, the film has already witnessed a huge response in Telugu-speaking regions. A large number of tickets have been sold across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with advance sales reportedly reaching around Rs 120 crore even before the release.

Such figures underline the massive fan base of Pawan Kalyan and the excitement surrounding the project.

Andhra Pradesh Approves Temporary Ticket Price Hike

Ahead of the film’s release, the Andhra Pradesh government has granted approval for a temporary increase in ticket prices. As reported by the Telugu website 123Telugu, a new government order confirming the revised rates has surfaced online.

Under the order, single-screen theatres can increase ticket prices by up to Rs 100, including GST, taking the new rate to Rs 247. Meanwhile, multiplex theatres are allowed to raise prices by Rs 125, bringing the revised ticket cost to Rs 302 including GST.

These increased prices will be applicable for ten days starting from 19 March, the film’s release date.

Special ‘Benefit Show’ Planned On Release Day

The government order also clarifies that there will be no premiere shows before the official release of the film. Instead, a special “benefit show” has been planned for the morning of 19 March, the day of the release.

This early screening is scheduled to start between 4 AM and 5 AM, with tickets priced at Rs 500 including GST. Additionally, theatres have been permitted to run five shows daily for the first ten days following the film’s release.

Release Date Advanced By A Week

Interestingly, the film was initially scheduled to release on 26 March. However, the makers later decided to move the release a week earlier, bringing it to theatres on 19 March.

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban in key roles alongside Pawan Kalyan. The film follows the actor’s previous project ‘OG’, and expectations remain extremely high as the release date approaches.