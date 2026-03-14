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HomeEntertainmentUstaad Bhagat Singh First Review Out: Pawan Kalyan’s Entry Scene Called ‘Paisa Vasool’

Ustaad Bhagat Singh First Review Out: Pawan Kalyan’s Entry Scene Called ‘Paisa Vasool’

First review of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh goes viral ahead of release. The actor’s entry scene is being called “paisa vasool” by a trade analyst.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming Telugu action entertainer ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Even before its theatrical release, the film has generated massive excitement among fans. Scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 19 March 2026, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi, the movie is already dominating conversations on social media. With just days left for its premiere, the film’s first early reaction has begun circulating online, adding to the growing anticipation.

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First Review Of ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Goes Viral

On 11 March, trade analyst Umer Sandhu shared what he described as the first review of the film on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Reacting to the overseas censor screening, he posted:

"#PawanKalyan Entry Scene is Paisa Vasool 🔥🔥🔥 ! Watching Overseas Censor Screening #UstaadBhagatSingh !"

His brief yet enthusiastic response quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many praising the actor’s screen presence even before the official release.

Advance Booking Reportedly Crosses Rs 120 Crore

The buzz surrounding ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ is also reflected in its impressive advance bookings. According to a report by MoneyControl, the film has already witnessed a huge response in Telugu-speaking regions. A large number of tickets have been sold across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with advance sales reportedly reaching around Rs 120 crore even before the release.

Such figures underline the massive fan base of Pawan Kalyan and the excitement surrounding the project.

Andhra Pradesh Approves Temporary Ticket Price Hike

Ahead of the film’s release, the Andhra Pradesh government has granted approval for a temporary increase in ticket prices. As reported by the Telugu website 123Telugu, a new government order confirming the revised rates has surfaced online.

Under the order, single-screen theatres can increase ticket prices by up to Rs 100, including GST, taking the new rate to Rs 247. Meanwhile, multiplex theatres are allowed to raise prices by Rs 125, bringing the revised ticket cost to Rs 302 including GST.

These increased prices will be applicable for ten days starting from 19 March, the film’s release date.

Special ‘Benefit Show’ Planned On Release Day

The government order also clarifies that there will be no premiere shows before the official release of the film. Instead, a special “benefit show” has been planned for the morning of 19 March, the day of the release.

This early screening is scheduled to start between 4 AM and 5 AM, with tickets priced at Rs 500 including GST. Additionally, theatres have been permitted to run five shows daily for the first ten days following the film’s release.

Release Date Advanced By A Week

Interestingly, the film was initially scheduled to release on 26 March. However, the makers later decided to move the release a week earlier, bringing it to theatres on 19 March.

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban in key roles alongside Pawan Kalyan. The film follows the actor’s previous project ‘OG’, and expectations remain extremely high as the release date approaches.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' be released?

The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi.

What has been the early reaction to 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'?

Trade analyst Umer Sandhu shared an enthusiastic early reaction to the overseas censor screening, praising Pawan Kalyan's entry scene.

How have the advance bookings for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' performed?

The film has shown an impressive response in advance bookings, reportedly reaching around Rs 120 crore in Telugu-speaking regions.

Has there been any change in ticket prices for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'?

Yes, the Andhra Pradesh government has approved a temporary hike in ticket prices for single-screen and multiplex theatres for ten days starting from the release date.

Are there any special shows planned for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'?

A special 'benefit show' is planned for the morning of March 19, starting between 4 AM and 5 AM, with tickets priced at Rs 500.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Pawan Kalyan ENtertainment News Ustaad Bhagat Singh Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review
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