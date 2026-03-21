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After a lukewarm start, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has struggled to maintain momentum at the box office. The Pawan Kalyan-led action drama witnessed a noticeable decline on its second day, raising concerns about its overall trajectory.

According to trade estimates, the film earned just Rs 9.25 crore on Friday, a steep fall from its opening day collection of Rs 34.75 crore. This brings its total domestic nett collection to approximately Rs 44 crore after two days.

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Clash With Dhurandhar: The Revenge Impacts Performance

The film’s dip appears to coincide with its high-profile box office clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which continues to dominate screens and audience attention. With strong word-of-mouth and impressive numbers, the Ranveer Singh starrer has even made inroads into the Telugu market, further affecting Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Despite releasing during the festive Ugadi period, a window typically favourable for big-ticket films, the response has been mixed, limiting its growth over the crucial opening days.

Comparison With Previous Release Raises Concerns

For Pawan Kalyan, the film’s performance marks a setback when compared to his previous outing, They Call Him OG. The earlier release had opened strongly, earning Rs 63.75 crore on Day 1 (excluding previews), significantly higher than Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Even in terms of Day 2 collections, the contrast is evident. They Call Him OG had managed Rs 17.85 crore on its second day, nearly double the current film’s earnings. It eventually went on to collect Rs 295.22 crore globally during its theatrical run.

Weekend Crucial For Recovery

With the weekend still ahead, the film has a narrow window to regain traction. However, early trends suggest that it will need a significant turnaround in audience response to stabilise its run.

Featuring a supporting cast including Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana and Nawab Shah, the film now faces mounting pressure to deliver stronger numbers in the coming days.