Ustaad Bhagat Singh had a strong opening day, collecting Rs 34.75 crore domestically.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Day 2 Box Office: Pawan Kalyan's Film Slows Down, Trails Behind Dhurandhar 2
Ustaad Bhagat Singh sees a major drop on Day 2, earning Rs 9.25 crore as Pawan Kalyan’s film struggles amid Dhurandhar 2 dominance.
After a lukewarm start, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has struggled to maintain momentum at the box office. The Pawan Kalyan-led action drama witnessed a noticeable decline on its second day, raising concerns about its overall trajectory.
According to trade estimates, the film earned just Rs 9.25 crore on Friday, a steep fall from its opening day collection of Rs 34.75 crore. This brings its total domestic nett collection to approximately Rs 44 crore after two days.
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Clash With Dhurandhar: The Revenge Impacts Performance
The film’s dip appears to coincide with its high-profile box office clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which continues to dominate screens and audience attention. With strong word-of-mouth and impressive numbers, the Ranveer Singh starrer has even made inroads into the Telugu market, further affecting Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
Despite releasing during the festive Ugadi period, a window typically favourable for big-ticket films, the response has been mixed, limiting its growth over the crucial opening days.
Comparison With Previous Release Raises Concerns
For Pawan Kalyan, the film’s performance marks a setback when compared to his previous outing, They Call Him OG. The earlier release had opened strongly, earning Rs 63.75 crore on Day 1 (excluding previews), significantly higher than Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
Even in terms of Day 2 collections, the contrast is evident. They Call Him OG had managed Rs 17.85 crore on its second day, nearly double the current film’s earnings. It eventually went on to collect Rs 295.22 crore globally during its theatrical run.
Weekend Crucial For Recovery
With the weekend still ahead, the film has a narrow window to regain traction. However, early trends suggest that it will need a significant turnaround in audience response to stabilise its run.
Featuring a supporting cast including Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana and Nawab Shah, the film now faces mounting pressure to deliver stronger numbers in the coming days.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did Ustaad Bhagat Singh perform on its opening day?
What was the box office collection of Ustaad Bhagat Singh on its second day?
The film's collection dropped significantly on its second day, earning approximately Rs 9.25 crore.
What is the total domestic collection of Ustaad Bhagat Singh after two days?
After two days, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has collected around Rs 44 crore domestically.
How does Ustaad Bhagat Singh's performance compare to Pawan Kalyan's previous film, They Call Him OG?
Ustaad Bhagat Singh's opening day collection of Rs 34.75 crore is much lower than They Call Him OG's Rs 63.75 crore. Day 2 earnings are also significantly less.
What other film is Ustaad Bhagat Singh clashing with at the box office?
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is facing a box office clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is also attracting audiences.