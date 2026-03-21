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Monalisa Bhosle, who gained fame during the Mahakumbh, has now made an urgent appeal for help after claiming that she and her husband, Farman Khan, are facing serious threats following their recent marriage. What began as a story of unexpected love has now spiralled into a tense and alarming situation, drawing widespread public attention.

ALSO READ: ‘Kumbh Mela Girl’ Monalisa Bhosle Marries Muslim Actor In Kerala Despite Family Opposition

Couple Alleges ‘Open Death Threats’ After Interfaith Marriage

The couple’s marriage, which crossed religious lines, quickly became a topic of heated debate, with some groups labelling it as “love jihad”. Amid the growing controversy, Monalisa shared a video urging authorities to step in.

In the video, the couple appealed for support, saying, “I am sending this video along with a letter to everyone, so please help us.”

Talking about the seriousness of their situation, they added, “We are receiving open threats of being killed and attacked.”

The couple also revealed that they have already approached officials, including the media and senior authorities, seeking protection as concerns over their safety intensify.

Their emotional plea has since gone viral, sparking conversations around personal freedom, safety, and societal divisions.

Gratitude For Kerala Government Support

Following their wedding, Monalisa had earlier expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Kerala government for its support during the process. She said, “The Kerala government supported us greatly. We sincerely thank them, and we believe in all religions, for me, every faith is equal.”

Farman also reflected on the unexpected scale of their wedding, stating, “We never imagined our wedding would be this big. We thought only a few people would attend, but many turned up. We were blessed by a minister, and even the education minister attended.”

Wedding Details And Rise To Fame

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Monalisa Bhosle, the viral 'Rudraksha Girl' of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, has married her boyfriend Furman Khan



Furman Khan says, "This is not love jihad. Both of us follow our own religions, but we also respect all religions. We are both… pic.twitter.com/GrQyafT9J5 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

The couple tied the knot on 11 March 2026 at the Arumanur Shri Nainar Deva Temple in Kerala, a ceremony that quickly captured national attention.

Monalisa had first gone viral during the 2025 Mahakumbh, where videos of her selling Rudraksha beads spread rapidly across social media, earning her widespread recognition. Reports suggest that she met Farman while working on a film project, and their bond gradually turned into a relationship.

Despite facing objections from her family due to religious differences, Monalisa chose to stand by her decision and approached the Kerala Police for security. Authorities have confirmed that, as adults, both individuals have the legal right to choose their partner.