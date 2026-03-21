Monalisa Bhosle and her husband Farman Khan are facing open death threats and attacks following their interfaith marriage and have appealed for urgent help and protection.
Viral Mahakumbh Girl Monalisa Appeals For Help, Says ‘We Are Receiving Death Threats’ After Marriage
Viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa claims she is receiving death threats after marrying Farman Khan. The couple has appealed for urgent help from authorities.
Monalisa Bhosle, who gained fame during the Mahakumbh, has now made an urgent appeal for help after claiming that she and her husband, Farman Khan, are facing serious threats following their recent marriage. What began as a story of unexpected love has now spiralled into a tense and alarming situation, drawing widespread public attention.
ALSO READ: ‘Kumbh Mela Girl’ Monalisa Bhosle Marries Muslim Actor In Kerala Despite Family Opposition
Couple Alleges ‘Open Death Threats’ After Interfaith Marriage
The couple’s marriage, which crossed religious lines, quickly became a topic of heated debate, with some groups labelling it as “love jihad”. Amid the growing controversy, Monalisa shared a video urging authorities to step in.
In the video, the couple appealed for support, saying, “I am sending this video along with a letter to everyone, so please help us.”
Talking about the seriousness of their situation, they added, “We are receiving open threats of being killed and attacked.”
The couple also revealed that they have already approached officials, including the media and senior authorities, seeking protection as concerns over their safety intensify.
Their emotional plea has since gone viral, sparking conversations around personal freedom, safety, and societal divisions.
Gratitude For Kerala Government Support
Following their wedding, Monalisa had earlier expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Kerala government for its support during the process. She said, “The Kerala government supported us greatly. We sincerely thank them, and we believe in all religions, for me, every faith is equal.”
Farman also reflected on the unexpected scale of their wedding, stating, “We never imagined our wedding would be this big. We thought only a few people would attend, but many turned up. We were blessed by a minister, and even the education minister attended.”
Wedding Details And Rise To Fame
#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Monalisa Bhosle, the viral 'Rudraksha Girl' of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, has married her boyfriend Furman Khan— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026
Furman Khan says, "This is not love jihad. Both of us follow our own religions, but we also respect all religions. We are both… pic.twitter.com/GrQyafT9J5
The couple tied the knot on 11 March 2026 at the Arumanur Shri Nainar Deva Temple in Kerala, a ceremony that quickly captured national attention.
Monalisa had first gone viral during the 2025 Mahakumbh, where videos of her selling Rudraksha beads spread rapidly across social media, earning her widespread recognition. Reports suggest that she met Farman while working on a film project, and their bond gradually turned into a relationship.
Despite facing objections from her family due to religious differences, Monalisa chose to stand by her decision and approached the Kerala Police for security. Authorities have confirmed that, as adults, both individuals have the legal right to choose their partner.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Monalisa Bhosle seeking help?
What is the controversy surrounding Monalisa Bhosle's marriage?
Their marriage has crossed religious lines, leading to it being labelled as 'love jihad' by some groups, sparking debate and raising safety concerns for the couple.
Where did Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan get married?
They tied the knot on March 11, 2026, at the Arumanur Shri Nainar Deva Temple in Kerala.
How did Monalisa Bhosle become famous?
Monalisa Bhosle first gained widespread recognition during the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela, where videos of her selling Rudraksha beads went viral.