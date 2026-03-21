The abrupt weather shift in Delhi was caused by a rare western disturbance accompanied by an elongated trough. This system led to strong winds, dark clouds, and rainfall.
What Caused Delhi’s Sudden Weather U-Turn And 10°C Temperature Fall In March?
The change was most striking in Delhi, where strong winds and sudden rainfall transformed conditions within hours. In just about an hour, the temperature dropped by nearly 10 degrees Celsius.
After an unusually early onset of summer-like heat in March, Delhi witnessed a dramatic and unexpected change in weather, leaving residents surprised. Since the beginning of the month, temperatures had surged to levels typically seen in May and June, prompting people to pack away winter clothing and switch on air conditioners and coolers. However, the weather took a sharp turn, bringing down temperatures across large parts of India.
The change was most striking in Delhi, where strong winds, dark clouds, and sudden rainfall transformed conditions within hours. In just about an hour, the temperature dropped by nearly 10 degrees Celsius, offering relief from the heat. This abrupt shift, observed in mid-March, has been attributed by meteorologists to a rare western disturbance.
Reason Behind Sudden Weather Change
According to weather experts, the primary cause of this unusual fluctuation is a “rare” western disturbance, accompanied by an elongated trough moving in a straight trajectory. This system has had a widespread impact across North India, triggering cloud formation, rainfall, and gusty winds.
The western disturbance remains active over northern Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir, with its extended trough accelerating weather changes. As a result, several regions have experienced thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms. In Delhi, this led to sudden gusty winds, overcast skies, and scattered rainfall, dramatically altering the weather by evening after a hot and humid day.
A Sign Of Climate Imbalance
Experts suggest that such abrupt weather swings are not typical and may point towards broader climate imbalance. While residents struggled with heat and humidity during the day, the sudden cool conditions by evening highlighted the increasing unpredictability of weather patterns. Meteorologists warn that similar fluctuations may occur in the coming days, urging people to remain cautious.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast relatively normal weather for Delhi-NCR on March 21, though intermittent cloud cover is expected. Daytime temperatures are likely to rise again, bringing back mild warmth.
The maximum temperature is expected to range between 26°C and 28°C, while the minimum may hover between 13°C and 15°C. Mornings and evenings will remain pleasant, with lingering coolness from recent rain and winds. Overall, Delhi is expected to experience a balanced mix of mild heat during the day and cooler conditions at night.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the sudden weather change in Delhi in March?
How much did the temperature drop in Delhi?
The temperature in Delhi dropped by nearly 10 degrees Celsius within about an hour. This brought relief from the earlier summer-like heat.
Are these sudden weather changes normal?
Experts suggest that such abrupt weather swings are not typical and might indicate a broader climate imbalance. They warn that similar fluctuations could occur.
What is the weather forecast for Delhi-NCR on March 21st?
The forecast for March 21st in Delhi-NCR predicts relatively normal weather with intermittent cloud cover. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise again to between 26°C and 28°C.