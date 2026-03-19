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HomeEntertainmentUstaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Film Earns Rs 9 Cr By 1 PM; Gives Tough Fight To Dhurandhar 2

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Film Earns Rs 9 Cr By 1 PM; Gives Tough Fight To Dhurandhar 2

Ustaad Bhagat Singh earns nearly Rs 9 crore by 1 PM on Day 1, showing strong box office performance despite clash with Dhurandhar 2.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh has finally arrived in cinemas on March 19, coinciding with the Ugadi festive window and it has wasted no time making its presence felt at the box office. Despite facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the film has managed to deliver a solid opening trend.

With early numbers already reflecting strong audience interest, the big question now is, can it sustain this momentum through the day?

ALSO READ: Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan's Film Gets Mixed Reactions, Some Call It ‘Proper Mass Feast’

Impressive Advance Booking Sets The Tone

Even before its theatrical debut, the film had generated significant buzz through advance sales. Reports suggest that it crossed Rs 15 crore in pre-sales alone, indicating strong anticipation among fans.

More than 41,000 tickets were booked nationwide for the opening day, signalling a promising start for a mass entertainer led by a major star. The scale of release further underlined this excitement, with approximately 4,500 shows scheduled across India on Day 1.

Day 1 Collection Shows Strong Early Trend

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 9.94 crore by 1 pm on its opening day. These figures suggest a steady start, with expectations of a significant jump in collections as the day progresses.

Final Day 1 numbers are likely to be clearer later in the night, once the complete data is compiled.

Healthy Occupancy Reflects Positive Response

The film has also recorded encouraging occupancy levels. By early afternoon, it registered approximately 60.7 per cent occupancy across 2,064 shows, reflecting a favourable response from audiences.

This steady footfall indicates that the film is holding its ground well, even amid a high-profile box office clash.

Cast, Crew And Production Details

Directed by Harish Shankar and produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, the film features a strong ensemble cast.

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban in key roles. Backed by an estimated budget of Rs 150 crore, the film is positioned as a large-scale commercial entertainer.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was Ustaad Bhagat Singh released?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh was released in cinemas on March 19, coinciding with the Ugadi festive window.

How did Ustaad Bhagat Singh perform on its opening day?

The film showed a solid opening trend, with early estimates suggesting around Rs 9.94 crore collected by 1 pm on its opening day.

What was the advance booking collection for Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

The film generated significant buzz through advance sales, crossing Rs 15 crore in pre-sales alone.

What is the estimated budget of Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh was backed by an estimated budget of Rs 150 crore.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
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Pawan Kalyan Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office
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