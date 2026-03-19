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Ustaad Bhagat Singh has finally arrived in cinemas on March 19, coinciding with the Ugadi festive window and it has wasted no time making its presence felt at the box office. Despite facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the film has managed to deliver a solid opening trend.

With early numbers already reflecting strong audience interest, the big question now is, can it sustain this momentum through the day?

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Impressive Advance Booking Sets The Tone

Even before its theatrical debut, the film had generated significant buzz through advance sales. Reports suggest that it crossed Rs 15 crore in pre-sales alone, indicating strong anticipation among fans.

More than 41,000 tickets were booked nationwide for the opening day, signalling a promising start for a mass entertainer led by a major star. The scale of release further underlined this excitement, with approximately 4,500 shows scheduled across India on Day 1.

Day 1 Collection Shows Strong Early Trend

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 9.94 crore by 1 pm on its opening day. These figures suggest a steady start, with expectations of a significant jump in collections as the day progresses.

Final Day 1 numbers are likely to be clearer later in the night, once the complete data is compiled.

Healthy Occupancy Reflects Positive Response

The film has also recorded encouraging occupancy levels. By early afternoon, it registered approximately 60.7 per cent occupancy across 2,064 shows, reflecting a favourable response from audiences.

This steady footfall indicates that the film is holding its ground well, even amid a high-profile box office clash.

Cast, Crew And Production Details

Directed by Harish Shankar and produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, the film features a strong ensemble cast.

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban in key roles. Backed by an estimated budget of Rs 150 crore, the film is positioned as a large-scale commercial entertainer.