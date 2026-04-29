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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Fan Girl’ Kareena Kapoor Hearts Diljit Dosanjh’s Performance On Jimmy Fallon Show. Seen Video Yet?

‘Fan Girl’ Kareena Kapoor Hearts Diljit Dosanjh’s Performance On Jimmy Fallon Show. Seen Video Yet?

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after two years, and the Internet can’t keep calm.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diljit Dosanjh performed
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed admiration for his performance.
  • Dosanjh taught Jimmy Fallon Bhangra dance moves.
  • This follows his previous successful Fallon Show appearance.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and videos from his appearance have been going viral across social media. In one of the videos, Diljit can be seen performing his hit track “Morni”, and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn’t help but react.

Reposting the Instagram Reel on her story, Kareena wrote, “Forever a Fan Girl,” along with a red heart emoji. It is to be noted that Diljit and Kareena have previously worked together in films like Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, and Crew.

Diljit Dosanjh Performs Morni on Fallon Show

In the viral clip, Diljit lights up the stage with an energetic performance of “Morni”. The singer impressed both audiences and viewers not only with his vocals but also with his lively dance moves.

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For the performance, Diljit sported a classic all-black Punjabi ensemble paired with a matching turban and sneakers, blending traditional style with a modern touch.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

Diljit Teaches Bhangra to Jimmy Fallon

During the show, Diljit also taught host Jimmy Fallon some Bhangra moves. A clip of the two dancing together to the beats of “Morni” has been widely shared online.

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This isn’t the first time Diljit has brought Punjabi culture to the show. During his previous appearance two years ago, he taught Fallon popular Punjabi phrases backstage, including “Sat Sri Akal” and “Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye”. The fun exchange quickly went viral, clocking millions of views.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What song did Diljit Dosanjh perform on The Tonight Show?

Diljit Dosanjh performed his hit track

How did Kareena Kapoor Khan react to Diljit's performance?

Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted a video of Diljit's performance and called herself a

What other interaction did Diljit Dosanjh have with Jimmy Fallon?

Diljit Dosanjh taught Jimmy Fallon some Bhangra moves during the show.

Has Diljit Dosanjh appeared on The Tonight Show before?

Yes, this is not Diljit Dosanjh's first appearance. He previously taught Jimmy Fallon Punjabi phrases two years ago.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Kareena Kapoor Jimmy Fallon Breaking News ABP Live
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